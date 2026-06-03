Ivan's Late Goal Lifts Eagles to 3-2 Victory in Game 3

Published on June 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







ROSEMONT, IL. - Colorado forward Ivan Ivan scored the game-winning goal with just 51 seconds remaining in regulation and tacked on an assist, as the Eagles defeated the Chicago Wolves 3-2 in Game Three of the AHL's Western Conference Final on Tuesday. The victory now gives Colorado a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Forward Chase Bradley also notched a goal and an assist, while goaltender Trent Miner made 28 saves on 30 shots to collect his 10th win of the postseason.

Colorado would jump on the board first in the contest, as Bradley camped out between the circles before deflecting a shot from the point into the back of the net. The goal was Bradley's fourth of the postseason and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 9:45 mark of the first period. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Wolves 18-4 in the opening frame and carried a 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

Chicago would turn the tables on the Eagles in the second period, heaping 18 shots towards the net of Miner. Despite the jump in opportunities, it would be Colorado who would light the lamp. Forward Tye Felhaber skated across the slot before burying a backhander to extend the Eagles lead to 2-0 with 2:46 remaining in the middle frame.

The Wolves would flip the script on a Colorado power play early in the third period, as defenseman Domenick Fensore blasted a shot from the high slot past Miner, tallying a shorthanded goal that would trim the deficit to 2-1 just 31 seconds into the final frame.

Chicago defenseman Cal Foote would then tuck home a wrister from the slot, tying the game at 2-2 at the 9:06 mark of the period.

As time ticked down in the contest, Ivan would collect a pass in the high slot before snapping a shot past Primeau, putting the Eagles up 3-2 with only 51 seconds left to play.

Primeau suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 39 shots. Colorado finished the night going 0-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Chicago Wolves in Game Four of the Western Conference Final on Wednesday, June 3rd at 6:00pm MT at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. To purchase tickets for the Western Conference Final or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







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