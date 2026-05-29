Chicago Rides Power Play to 3-2 Win over Eagles in Game One

Published on May 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Chicago scored three goals on the power play, while goaltender Cayden Primeau stopped 35 of the 37 shots he faced, as the Wolves defeated the Colorado Eagles 3-2 in Game One of the Western Conference Final on Thursday. Forward Justin Robidas led the attack with a goal and an assist for Chicago. Eagles goalie Trent Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 19 shots. Defenseman Jack Ahcan collected a pair of assists in the losing effort.

The Wolves would earn the game's first power play and they would take advantage, as Robidas swept home a rebound at the side of the crease, putting Chicago up 1-0 at the 5:39 mark of the first period.

A Colorado power play would lead to an equalizer, as forward Alex Barre-Boulet lit the lamp with a shot from the low slot, evening the score at 1-1 with 2:22 remaining in the opening frame. The Eagles would go on to outshoot the Wolves 14-7 in the period, as the two teams left for the first intermission still deadlocked at 1-1.

Another power play to begin the second period would see Colorado forward Tristen Nielsen bury a shot on the rush from the left-wing circle, giving the Eagles a 2-0 advantage just 33 seconds into the middle frame.

Chicago would strike on the man-advantage when forward Bradly Nadeau snapped home a wrister from the slot, tying the game at 2-2 at the 7:12 mark of the second stanza.

The Wolves would jump back in the driver's seat via yet another power play, as forward Noah Gunler stood in the crease before deflecting a pass off his skates and into the back of the net, giving Chicago a 3-2 advantage with 7:06 remaining in the period.

Each team would earn one opportunity on the power play in the third period, but neither side would be able to convert, as the Wolves held on for the 3-2 victory.

Colorado finished the night going 2-for-7 on the power play, while Chicago went 3-for-5 on the man-advantage.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Chicago Wolves in Game Two of the Western Conference Final on Saturday, May 30th at 6:05pm MT at Blue Arena. To purchase tickets for the Western Conference Final or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from May 29, 2026

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