Barracuda Sign Goaltender Connor Hasley to AHL Contract for 2025-26 Season

Published on May 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed goaltender Connor Hasley to an AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.

Hasley, 25, made his professional debut on Mar. 28 as a member of the Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the Barracuda and Sharks, and went on to appear in four games with the Thunder down the stretch of the regular season.

Prior to his time with the Thunder, the North Tonawanda, New York native spent his final season of collegiate hockey at Arizona State, going 10-11-0 in 24 games with a 3.12 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. Before his one year in Tempe, he played his first three seasons of college hockey at Bentley University from 2022-25, going 37-32-5 in 77 games with the Falcons while posting a 2.27 GAA and .915 SV%, along with 14 shutouts, including 11 as a junior. He was named Atlantic Hockey Tournament MVP in 2025, was a finalist for AHA Goalie of the Year, and earned Second Team All-Atlantic Hockey honors after helping lead the program to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.

Prior to college, the six-foot-three, 194-pounder spent the 2021-22 season in the USHL (United State Hockey League) with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and the 2020-21 campaign in the NAHL (North American Hockey League) with the Odessa Jackalopes.







American Hockey League Stories from May 29, 2026

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