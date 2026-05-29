Wolves Power Past Eagles 3-2 in Game 1 of Conference Finals

Published on May 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves rallied to defeat the Colorado Eagles 3-2 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Thursday night in Loveland, Colo.

Justin Robidas had a goal and an assist and Bradly Nadeau and Noel Gunler each scored-all tallies came on the power play-to propel the Wolves to a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven American Hockey League series. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday night at Colorado.

The Wolves struck first while on a man advantage. Robidas gathered a rebound of a Suzuki attempt and unleashed a shot from in close that sailed by sprawling Eagles netminder Trent Miner to the glove side. Suzuki and Felix Unger Sorum had assists on Robidas' fourth goal of the postseason.

After the Eagles seized the lead on the strength of power-play goals by Alex Barre-Boulet and Tristen Nielson, respectively, the Wolves roared back to hold a 3-2 advantage headed into the second intermission.

Nadeau's second goal of the playoffs-this one also on the power play-tied it midway through the second period. The forward took a feed from Robidas and fired a shot from the left circle that beat Miner to the stick side. Robidas and Suzuki received assists on the goal.

The Wolves' third power-play tally put Chicago in front 3-2 late in the second. Gunler camped in the crease and redirected a Skyler Brind'Amour pass into the back of the net. On Gunler's second marker of the postseason, Brind'Amour and Noah Philp were awarded assists.

Chicago held on in the third period to improve to 4-1 on the road during the playoffs.

Cayden Primeau (32 saves) was stellar to pick up the win in goal for the Wolves while Miner (15 saves) took the loss for the Eagles.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Colorado to face the Eagles in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night (7:05 p.m.).

Western Conference Finals Schedule

All times Central

Game 1: Wolves 3, Eagles 2

Game 2: Saturday, May 30, 7:05 p.m., Blue Arena

Game 3: Tuesday, June 2, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena

Game 4: Wednesday, June 3, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena

Game 5: Friday, June 5, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena*

Game 6: Sunday, June 7, 7:05 p.m., Blue Arena*

Game 7: Monday, June 8, 8:05 p.m., Blue Arena*

*-if necessary







American Hockey League Stories from May 29, 2026

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