Wolves Fall to Eagles 5-2 in Game 2

Published on May 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves came up short to the Colorado Eagles 5-2 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday night in Loveland, Colo.

Joel Nystrom and Ivan Ryabkin scored but the Wolves couldn't hold a third-period lead as the Eagles rallied to even the best-of-seven American Hockey League series at 1-1. Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday night at Allstate Arena.

The Eagles led 1-0 after one period on a tally by Tristen Nielsen but the Wolves evened things early in the second on Nystrom's first goal of the postseason. Noel Gunler fired the puck off the end boards behind the Colorado net and Nystrom swooped in and banged the carom past Eagles netminder Trent Miner to the glove side. Gunler and Skyler Brind'Amour picked up assists.

A short time later, Ryabkin's marker put the Wolves out in front 2-1. Nikita Pavlychev sent a shot on goal that Miner stopped but yielded a rebound that Ryabkin pounced on and shoveled a backhander into the back of the net. Pavlychev and Evan Vierling had assists on Ryabkin's third goal of the playoffs.

The Wolves' penalty kill came up big as it killed off a five-minute major following a boarding penalty to defenseman Dominik Badinka and Chicago held the lead heading into the third.

The score held until 5 minutes remained in the third when Jacob MacDonald tied it and:52 later T.J. Hughes netted the winner. Jason Polin and Ivan Ivan each had empty-netters to seal the deal for the Eagles.

Cayden Primeau (25 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Miner (13 saves) earned the win for the Eagles.

Next up: The Wolves host the Colorado Eagles in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

Western Conference Finals Schedule

All times Central

Game 1: Wolves 3, Eagles 2

Game 2: Eagles 5, Wolves 2

Game 3: Tuesday, June 2, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena

Game 4: Wednesday, June 3, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena

Game 5: Friday, June 5, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena*

Game 6: Sunday, June 7, 7:05 p.m., Blue Arena*

Game 7: Monday, June 8, 8:05 p.m., Blue Arena*

*-if necessary







American Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2026

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