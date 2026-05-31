Colorado Nets Four Goals in Third Period to Even Series at 1-1

Published on May 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado scored four goals in the final five minutes of the game to bounce back from a 2-1 deficit and defeat the Chicago Wolves 5-2 in Game Two of the Western Conference Final. The win now ties the best-of-seven series at 1-1. Eagles forward T.J. Tynan picked up three assists in the victory, while fellow forwards T.J. Hughes and Tristen Nielsen each notched a goal and an assist. Goaltender Trent Miner improved to 9-3 in the postseason, making 13 saves on 15 shots.

A power play late in the first period would allow Colorado to open the scoring in the contest. Nielsen hammered a one-timer from the slot past goalie Cayden Primeau, putting the Eagles up 1-0 at the 18:15 mark of the opening frame. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Wolves 9-3 in the period and carried a 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

Chicago would strike back when defenseman Joel Nystrom fielded a rebound off the end boards and tucked it home, tying the game at 1-1 at the 2:07 mark of the second period.

The Wolves would then jump in the driver's seat just 3:59 later, as forward Ivan Ryabkin collected a loose puck at the top of the crease before sweeping it into the back of the net, giving Chicago a 2-1 edge.

Wolves defenseman Dominik Badinka would be hit with a five-minute major for boarding, giving the Eagles a lengthy power play opportunity late in the middle frame. Despite the advantage, Primeau and the penalty kill would keep Colorado from capitalizing, sending Chicago to the second intermission with a 2-1 lead.

As time wound down in the third period, Tynan would send a pass from behind the net to the low slot, where defenseman Jacob MacDonald smashed the puck past Primeau, tying the score at 2-2 with 5:00 left to play.

A power play would then set up Hughes to sweep home a rebound at the side of the crease, giving the Eagles a 3-2 lead at the 15:52 mark of the final frame.

Chicago would pull Primeau in the final 2:30 of the contest in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Colorado who would take advantage, as forward Jason Polin scored an empty-netter with 1:10 remaining, while fellow forward Ivan Ivan tacked on an empty-netter of his own at the 19:44 mark.

Primeau suffered the loss, allowing three goals on 28 shots. The Eagles finished the night going 2-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Chicago Wolves in Game Three of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday, June 2nd at 6:00pm MT at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. To purchase tickets for the Western Conference Final or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2026

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