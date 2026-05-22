Wolves Down Griffins 3-2 in Game 4 to Advance to Western Conference Finals

Published on May 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves advanced to the Western Conference Finals of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs when they defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-2 in Game 4 of the Central Division Finals on Thursday night at Allstate Arena.

Noah Philp scored twice and Justin Robidas also tallied to provide the offense and goaltender Cayden Primeau made 33 saves to record the win and propel the Wolves to a showdown with the Colorado Eagles in the best-of-seven conference finals beginning next week.

Cal Foote chipped in two assists as the Wolves knocked off the top-seeded Griffins to advance past the third round for the first time since Chicago captured the 2022 Calder Cup championship.

The game was scoreless until two minutes remained in the second period and that's when Philp struck for his first goal of the game. The forward positioned himself in front of the Griffins net and redirected a long shot from Joel Nystrom past Grand Rapids netminder Michal Postava to the glove side. Joel Nystrom and Foote assisted on the play.

Philp made it 2-0 just 4:02 into the third on a similar play. The veteran again stationed himself in the slot and got a stick on a shot from the point by Foote that eluded Postava to the stick side. Foote and Felix Unger Sorum assisted on Philp's fourth goal of the postseason.

With 3:56 remaining, Robidas put the game away with his third goal of the playoffs. The forward broke into the offensive zone on an odd-man rush with Ryan Suzuki and Robidas finished off a pass by tucking the puck by Postava. Suzuki and Bradly Nadeau assisted.

Late-game markers by Eduards Tralmaks and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard brought the Griffins to within 3-2 but that's how it ended.

Primeau (33 saves) picked up the win in goal for the Wolves while Postava (18 saves) took the loss for the Griffins.

Next up for the Wolves is a meeting with the Eagles with a berth into the Calder Cup Finals on the line. The Wolves and Colorado met four times during the regular season with the Wolves coming out on top in three of the contests.

Western Conference Finals Schedule

All times Central

Game 1: Thursday, May 28, 8:05 p.m., Blue FCU Arena

Game 2: Saturday, May 30, 7:05 p.m., Blue FCU Arena

Game 3: Tuesday, June 2, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena

Game 4: Wednesday, June 3, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena

Game 5: Friday, June 5, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena*

Game 6: Sunday, June 7, 7:05 p.m., Blue FCU Arena*

Game 7: Monday, June 8, 8:05 p.m., Blue FCU Arena*

*-if necessary







American Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2026

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