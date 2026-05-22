Penguins Drop Game 4, T-Birds Stay Alive

Published on May 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds, 2-0, in Game 4 of the Atlantic Division Final on Thursday night at MassMutual Center.

With a 20-save shutout by Georgii Romanov, Springfield extended the best-of-five series to a decisive fifth game to be held in Northeast Pennsylvania this Saturday, May 23.

The Penguins appeared to take the lead six minutes into the period when Harrison Brunicke polished off a pristine passing play with a bar-down finish. However, the initial goal ruling was reversed after the officials huddled together and determined there was incidental contact with Romanov.

Sergei Murashov stonewalled Springfield on several A+ chances throughout the second period, until the T-Birds finally broke through with their first power-play goal of the series. Dillon Dubé rolled into the slot and fired in his team-leading fifth goal of the playoffs with 3:46 left before the second intermission.

Marc-André Gaudet added to the T-Birds' lead early in the third. After Murashov thwarted a chance on the rush by Thomas Bordeleau, Gaudet's rebound shot was tipped into the air, arched behind Murashov's head and went in at 6:48.

Adding an extra attacker did not help the Penguins solve Romanov, as the Russian netminder went on to celebrate his second shutout of the postseason. Murashov recorded 30 saves for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Penguins and T-Birds take to the ice for Game 5 on Saturday with a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual playoff game tickets can be purchased by calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367 or at wbspenguins.com. Penguins Playoff Packages are also available only by reaching out to the Penguins directly.

Playoff packages, which are billed on a pay-as-we-play basis, include tickets to every confirmed home game during the postseason. Each package also comes with an $8 voucher for every home game, which can be redeemed at Savor concession stands or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store located inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on each designated game date.

Every minute of Penguins playoff hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2026

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