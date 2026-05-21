Wolves' Legault Suspended One Game
AHL American Hockey League

Wolves' Legault Suspended One Game

Published on May 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release


SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Chicago Wolves defenseman Charles Alexis Legault has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a playoff game vs. Grand Rapids on May 19.

Legault will miss Game 4 of the Central Division Finals between the teams tonight (May 21).

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