Texas Stars Sign Captain Curtis McKenzie to One-Year Contract Extension

Published on May 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that the club has signed captain Curtis McKenzie to a one-year AHL contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

McKenzie, 35, returns for his 11^th season in the Stars organization and 14^th season of his professional career after skating in all 72 games for Texas during the 2025-26 campaign. The veteran forward totaled 29 points (11-18- 29) during the regular season and he became the 115^th player in AHL history to score 200 goals, when he reached the milestone Jan. 23 at Rockford. McKenzie then skated in his 800^th professional contest on Feb. 18 at Milwaukee, before notching his 500^th career AHL point on Mar. 14 against Bakersfield.

"Curtis has helped define and shape our team culture through his leadership, competitiveness, and commitment to the community during his ten seasons in the organization," said Texas Stars General Manager Scott White. "We are pleased to have him back for another season."

McKenzie ranks second in team history for goals (164), assists (237), points (401) and games played (567), behind current Assistant Coach Travis Morin. He holds the franchise record for power play goals (55), penalty minutes (703), playoff appearances (88) and playoff goals (27). In addition to his 99 NHL games played with Dallas, McKenzie has skated in 725 AHL contests over 12 seasons.

Among his career accomplishments, McKenzie captured the Dudley "Red" Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie (2013-14), was an honorary captain at the AHL All-Star Classic (2025), and took home the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as the AHL's Man of the Year (2024-25). He won the Calder Cup with Texas in 2014, captained the Stars to a Conference Championship in 2018, and led the Chicago Wolves to the Finals in 2019.

The Golden, British Columbia native was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft. He spent his first five pro seasons in the organization, before leaving in free agency in 2018. McKenzie returned in 2021-22 and has been the team's captain ever since.







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