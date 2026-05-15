San Diego Gulls Re-Sign Ryan Carpenter to One-Year Contract

Published on May 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (NHL) club has signed center Ryan Carpenter to a one-year standard player contract for the 2026-27 AHL season.

"We are excited to bring Ryan back for next season," Gulls general manager Rick Paterson said. "Ryan has been an integral part of our success since arriving in San Diego. He exemplifies incredible leadership both on and off the ice and was a key figure in helping us back into the Calder Cup Playoffs this season."

Carpenter, 35 (1/18/91), has served as captain of the Gulls for the past two seasons, posting 36-61- points and 38 penalty minutes (PIM) in 143 games from 2024-26. Among all-time Gulls skaters, Carpenter ranks top 10 in both points and assists. Carpenter helped San Diego snap a four-year Calder Cup Playoff drought this season, leading the team to its first postseason berth since the 2021-22 season and earning 17-31=48 points with 22 PIM.

In 2024-25, the Oviedo, Fla. native earned 19-30=49 points, his highest AHL point total since 2015-16, and skated in all 72 games for the Gulls. He also scored four overtime goals, tying the AHL all-time single-season record, one of 11 players to do so, and setting the Gulls' single-season record. He was named the AHL Player of the Month for February 2025 after totaling 6-10=16 points, which co-led the AHL. He logged a career best nine-game point streak Feb. 7-22, 2025, racking up 5-9=14 points over that stretch. Carpenter's +12 rating for the month led all AHL skaters. He was the second Gulls skater all-time to earn Player of the Month honors, joining Sasha Pastujov (January 2025).

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound center has skated in 405 career AHL games, posting 104-173'7 points with 173 PIM and a +26 rating with San Diego, San Jose, Hartford and Worcester. He has also tallied 13-14' points in 34 career Calder Cup Playoff games. In addition, Carpenter has skated in 392 career NHL games with San Jose, New York Rangers, Calgary, Vegas and Chicago, collecting 32-52=84 points with 122 PIM. Carpenter helped the Vegas Golden Knights reach the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, skating in 17 playoff games with five assists (0-5=5).







American Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2026

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