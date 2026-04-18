Reign Dominate Gulls for Sixth-Straight Win

Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (47-19-3-2) defeated the San Diego Gulls (33-26-8-4) Friday night by a final score of 4-1 in front of 9,461 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign will host the Abbotsford Canucks Saturday night at 6 p.m. for the final game of the regular season.

The Reign stretched their win streak to six games overall while picking up their seventh consecutive at Toyota Arena having collected a point in 13 straight home games. Nikita Alexandrov (2G, 1A), Kenny Connors (1G, 2A), and Martin Chromiak (1G, 2A) all recorded three points playing on the same line while Logan Brown finished with two helpers. Alexandrov's first of the night tied the game with less than a minute to go in the first period while Chromiak scored his team leading 12th power-play goal and 28th overall 3:11 into the second giving the Reign a 2-1 lead. Alexandrov notched his second of the game in the back half of the second period while Connors scored a five-on-three power-play tally about midway through the third period.

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL

ONT 1 2 1 4

SD 1 0 0 1

Shots PP

ONT 31 2/5

SD 24 1/4

Three Stars -

1. Nikita Alexandrov (ONT)

2. Martin Chromiak (ONT)

3. Kenny Connors (ONT)

W: Slukynsky

L: Clara

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.







American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.