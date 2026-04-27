Forward Jared Wright Loaned to Ontario from LA Kings

Published on April 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The LA Kings announced today that they have loaned forward Jared Wright to the Ontario Reign.

Wright, 23, tallied four assists in 23 games with the Kings this season while skating in all four Stanley Cup Playoff games. In 54 games this year he has tallied 30 points (17G, 13A) in 54 games.

The Burnsville, MN native was drafted by LA in the 2022 NHL Draft, sixth round, 169th overall, and signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Kings this past April. He played three seasons at the University of Denver from 2022-25 collecting 54 points (32G, 22A) in 122 career games helping the Pioneers to the 2024 NCAA National Championship.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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