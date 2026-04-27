Terik Parascak and Aron Dahlqvist Join Hershey Bears

Published on April 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Terik Parascak has been re-assigned to Hershey. Additionally, the Bears announced they have signed defenseman Aron Dahlqvist to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Parascak, 19, led the Western Hockey League's Prince George Cougars in scoring with 79 points (33g, 46a) in 61 games this season. He served as an alternate captain with the Cougars, and ranked second on the club in playoff scoring with 17 points (7g, 10a) in 12 games.

The Lethbridge, Alberta native scored 82 points (28g, 54a) in 59 games with Prince George in 2024-25. Additionally, Parascak led Prince George in playoff scoring with 10 points (4g, 6a) in seven postseason games. He joined Hershey late in the season, and made his AHL debut on April 19, 2025 vs. Lehigh Valley.

The Capitals selected Parascak with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 6'0", 190-pound forward recorded 105 points (43g, 62a) in 68 games with the Prince George during the 2023-24 season. Parascak, who was named to the 2024 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) All-Rookie Team and the WHL B.C. Division Second All-Star Team, led CHL rookies in goals and points and ranked eighth among all WHL skaters in scoring.

Dahlqvist, 19, played in 29 games this season with Brynäs IF's U-20 team (Sweden-Jr.), scoring seven points (1g, 6a) and logging a plus-13 rating. He also skated for 14 games with Brynäs IF in the Swedish Hockey League (Sweden-1). Internationally, Dahlqvist represented Sweden at the 2024 World Junior A Challenge, earning a silver medal.

The Gävle, Sweden native was selected by the Capitals in the sixth-round, 180th overall, in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Bears will continue the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs in the best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinals against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Game 1 will take place on the road at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on Thursday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. The series returns to GIANT Center for Game 3 on Tuesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. The first 6,000 fans will receive a cowbell, thanks to GIANT.







American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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