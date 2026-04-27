Division Semifinal Schedules Announced for 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Published on April 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs' eight Division Semifinal series, presented by FloHockey.

The best-of-five series are played in either a 2-2-1 or a 2-3 format, unless building availability requires otherwise. In the 2-3 format, the higher seed has the option of playing either the first two games or the last three games at home.

Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

A1-Providence Bruins vs. A6-Springfield Thunderbirds

Game 1 - Fri., May 1 - Springfield at Providence, 7:05

Game 2 - Sun., May 3 - Springfield at Providence, 7:05

Game 3 - Tue., May 5 - Providence at Springfield, 7:05

*Game 4 - Thu., May 7 - Providence at Springfield, 7:05

*Game 5 - Sat., May 9 - Springfield at Providence, 7:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

A2-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A5-Hershey Bears

Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 30 - Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

Game 2 - Sat., May 2 - Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 6:05

Game 3 - Tue., May 5 - W-B/Scranton at Hershey, 7:00

*Game 4 - Thu., May 7 - W-B/Scranton at Hershey, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sat., May 9 - Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 6:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

N1-Laval Rocket vs. N4-Toronto Marlies

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 29 - Toronto at Laval, 7:00

Game 2 - Fri., May 1 - Toronto at Laval, 7:00

Game 3 - Sun., May 3 - Laval at Toronto, 4:00

*Game 4 - Tue., May 5 - Laval at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 5 - Fri., May 8 - Toronto at Laval, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Cleveland Monsters

(series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 24 - CLEVELAND 3, Syracuse 2

Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 26 - Syracuse 4, CLEVELAND 1

Game 3 - Fri., May 1 - Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00

Game 4 - Sun., May 3 - Cleveland at Syracuse, 3:00

*Game 5 - Sat., May 9 - Cleveland at Syracuse, 5:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

C1-Grand Rapids Griffins vs. C4-Manitoba Moose

Game 1 - Sat., May 2 - Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3:00

Game 2 - Sun., May 3 - Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 6 - Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 8 - Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sat., May 9 - Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

C2-Chicago Wolves vs. C3-Texas Stars

Game 1 - Tue., Apr. 28 - Chicago at Texas, 8:00

Game 2 - Thu., Apr. 30 - Chicago at Texas, 8:00

Game 3 - Sat., May 2 - Texas at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 4 - Sun., May 3 - Texas at Chicago, 4:00

*Game 5 - Tue., May 5 - Texas at Chicago, 8:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

P1-Ontario Reign vs. P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 29 - Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10:00

Game 2 - Fri., May 1 - Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10:00

Game 3 - Tue., May 5 - Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 4 - Thu., May 7 - Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 5 - Sat., May 9 - Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

P2-Colorado Eagles vs. P3-Henderson Silver Knights

Game 1 - Fri., May 1 - Colorado at Henderson, 10:00

Game 2 - Mon., May 4 - Colorado at Henderson, 10:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 6 - Henderson at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 4 - Sat., May 9 - Henderson at Colorado, 8:05

*Game 5 - Sun., May 10 - Henderson at Colorado, 8:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

In operation since 1936 and celebrating its 90th-anniversary season this year, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.







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