Peppino's to Host Griffins Watch Parties for All Road Playoff Games

Published on April 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins huddle

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins huddle(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Peppino's Sports Grille in downtown Grand Rapids will host watch parties for all Griffins road games during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The first party will be Saturday, May 2 when the Griffins travel to Manitoba for Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals against the Moose, starting at 3 p.m. EDT at the Canada Life Centre.

Griffins fans can enjoy $3.75 16 oz. and $5 22 oz. domestic beers, $3 fireball shots when the Griffins score, $1 off All-American burgers with kettle chips, and $6 one-topping 10-inch pizzas.

For fans who do not purchase an AHLTV on FloHockey subscription, Peppino's offers the only way to watch the Griffins on the road as they continue their quest for a third Calder Cup. All Griffins postseason games can be heard on WOOD 106.9 FM & 1300 AM.

Tickets for Game 3 on May 6 and Game 4 on May 8 (if necessary) at Van Andel Arena are on sale now and can be purchased at The Zone, online through griffinshockey.com/tickets, or via the Griffins app for iPhone or Android.

Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs can purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. Click here to reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Groups of 10 or more can receive special pricing to playoff games and receive an unforgettable experience. To book a group outing during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, click here or call (616) 774.4585 ext. 4. Playoff suites and other premium areas are also available.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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