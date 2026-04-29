Bears Recall Reilly Webb from Stingrays

Published on April 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have recalled defenseman Reilly Webb from the South Carolina Stingrays, the club's ECHL affiliate.

Webb, 26, appeared in both of Hershey's playoff wins during a sweep over the Bridgeport Islanders in the opening round of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. During the regular season, he played sixteen games with Hershey, posting three assists.

With South Carolina, Webb has appeared in two games in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, tallying one assist. In the regular season with the Stingrays, Webb logged four points (2g, 2a) in 37 games.

The Bears will continue the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs in the best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinals against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Game 1 will take place on the road at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on Thursday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. The series returns to GIANT Center for Game 3 on Tuesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. The first 6,000 fans will receive a cowbell, thanks to GIANT.







American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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