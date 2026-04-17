San Diego Gulls to Host Fan Appreciation Night Saturday, April 18

Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host Fan Appreciation Night brought to you by Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air this Saturday, Apr il 18 at Pechanga Arena San Diego d uring their contest vs. the Coachella Valley Firebirds (6 p.m.). The first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive a Gulls branded sandless beach towel giveaway.

Random seat locations will be selected throughout the night to win Gulls, Anaheim Ducks and sponsor prizes, including player autographed items. Winning seat numbers will be announced on the videoboard throughout the game. Prizes can be claimed at the redemption table located outside section 24. Another notable activation fans can enjoy is 20 percent off all merchandise for everyone in attendance.

Continuing a Gulls tradition, a group of lucky fans will have the opportunity to win a Gulls jersey off their back. They will be invited down to the ice to receive one player's autographed game-worn jersey from Saturday's contest.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will host an in-game raffle that includes one Jersey Off the Back experience. Raffle tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the Foundation table outside Section 10 on the concourse. Additionally, the San Diego Gulls Foundation will hold a mystery bag sale, with each bag featuring autographed Gulls memorabilia. Each bag will have a minimum value of $50. Mystery bags will also be available at the Foundation table at Section 10 on the concourse while supplies last.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also host an online auction featuring three Jersey Off the Back experiences and other autographed memorabilia celebrating the Gulls' tenth anniversary season. Information on the auction can be found at SanDiegoGulls.com/Auction or by texting FANAPP to 76278. Bidding begins at 10am on Friday and closes at 8pm on Saturday night. All proceeds raised through the evening's auction, raffle, and mystery bag sale will support the work of the San Diego Gulls Foundation.

Fewer than 1,000 tickets for Fan Appreciation Night remain available. Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.







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