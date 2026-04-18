Roadrunners Squeak Past Silver Knights, 2-1, in the Shootout

Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Silver Knights fell to the Tucson Roadrunners, 2-1, in the shootout on Friday night at Tucson Arena in Tucson, AZ.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Tucson jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a power play goal by Mikko Matikka just three-minutes into the game. Just over five-minutes into the second, Kai Uchacz scored his second goal in as many games to tie the game, 1-1. The game would remain scoreless through the third and overtime. Matyas Sapovaliv would be the lone Silver Knight to score in the shootout while Tucson's Austin Poganski and Sammy Walker would find the back of the net, securing a 2-1 win for the Roadrunners.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, April 18 | 7 p.m. | at Tucson Roadrunners

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will wrap up their regular season with one more game in Tucson tomorrow night at 7 p.m. PT.







American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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