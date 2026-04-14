Mitch McLain Named Silver Knights 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release









Henderson Silver Knights forward Mitch McLain

(Henderson Silver Knights) Henderson Silver Knights forward Mitch McLain(Henderson Silver Knights)

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, April 14, that forward Mitch McLain has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Henderson community during the 2025-26 season.

This is the first time in McLain's American Hockey League career that he has been honored with this award by his team. In his ninth professional season, and second with the Silver Knights, McLain has served as an assistant captain and has been a leader on and off the ice.

McLain, 32, became a dedicated supporter of the John F. Miller School in Las Vegas during the 2025-26 season, a specialized education program serving students with special needs between the ages of 3 and 22 years old. McLain supported both students and staff, making constant visits to the school throughout the year to engage with students in the classroom.

Having studied at Bowling Green State University to become an Intervention Specialist, special education is a cause that is particularly meaningful to McLain. He planned visits during the season for his teammates to join him at the school, and in March he planned a field trip for students and staff to join the Silver Knights at practice and take to the ice at America First Center.

"Mitch is a player who cares a great deal about his teammates and about Henderson," said Head Coach Ryan Craig. "His work with special education, and everything he becomes involved with, makes a tremendous impact. His desire to do good for others impacts not only those in need, but also his teammates, and we are proud of his efforts and how they have allowed our whole team to make a difference."

In addition to his work with the John F. Miller School, McLain has been a frequent participant for two seasons in Silver Knights hospital visits and community appearances. In February, McLain led a collection of teammates in running an on-ice practice session for Las Vegas police officers and firemen, helping to promote their annual Guns 'n' Hoses charity hockey game.

While it is the first time McLain has been named his team's Man of the Year recipient in the American Hockey League, it is not his first time being recognized for his charitable work. In 2018, during his senior season at Bowling Green, McLain was nominated for the Hockey Humanitarian Award for his work with Special Olympics.

McLain is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2025-26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The AHL's annual Man of the Year award is named after the late Yanick Dupré, who died in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. Dupré, an AHL All-Star in 1995, played four seasons with the Hershey Bears and also skated in 35 National Hockey League games with the Philadelphia Flyers.

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