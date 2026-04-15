Texas Stars Sign University of North Dakota Forward Ellis Rickwood
Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed University of North Dakota forward Ellis Rickwood to a standard player contract for the 2026-27 season. Rickwood will join Texas on an amateur tryout for the rest of this season..
Rickwood, 23, turns pro after finishing his senior season at the University of North Dakota, where he compiled 37 points (9-28- 37) in 35 games. He was named to the NCHC's Third All-Star Team after helping the Fighting Hawks to the regular-season conference championship and the NCAA Frozen Four.
Prior to transferring to Grand Forks, Rickwood spent three seasons at Clarkson University, where he was teammates with fellow Stars prospects Ayrton Martino and Trey Taylor.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound native of Brantford, Ontario was originally undrafted and played two seasons with the Victoria Grizzlies of the British Columbia Hockey League from 2020-22 before attending Clarkson.
The Stars wrap up the regular season schedule Friday and Saturday against the Rockford IceHogs at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. both nights and tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
2025-26 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES
Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game, and Club season ticket packages are available at TexasStars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@texasstars.com or calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).
TEXAS STARS CORPORATE SPONSORSHIPS AND SUITE LICENSES
For a customized advertising package for your company contact the Texas Stars and H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, by email at tsanford@texasstars.com.
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026
- Texas Stars Sign University of North Dakota Forward Ellis Rickwood - Texas Stars
- Matthew Maggio Named 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for Bridgeport - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Enter Final Week of Season Seeking Playoff Spot - Hershey Bears
- Tyrel Bauer Named Moose Winner of 2025-26 IOA/American AHL Specialty Man of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Patrick Giles Named San Jose Barracuda 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Jorian Donovan Selected as Belleville Sens 2026 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Belleville Senators
- Griffith Named Condors IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year Winner - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolves Honor Robidas with Top Awards - Chicago Wolves
- Barracuda Sign Defenseman Jarod Crespo to ATO - San Jose Barracuda
- Barracuda Sign Defenseman Thomas Messineo to ATO - San Jose Barracuda
- Bears Add Pair of Forwards from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview - Tucson Roadrunners at San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Kale Kessy Named Thunderbirds 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Acrisure Arena and Spotlight 29 Casino Expand Partnership with Premium Naming Rights - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Amadeus Lombardi Named Griffins' Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Carson Bjarnason Named Phantoms' 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Team Winners of IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year Awards - AHL
- Comets Nominate Ryan Schmelzer for the 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award - Utica Comets
- Phil Kemp Named Penguins' Winner of the IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year Award - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wiesblatt Named Admirals Man of the Year - Milwaukee Admirals
- Ben Steeves Named Checkers Man of the Year in Community - Charlotte Checkers
- Riley Fiddler-Schultz Named Amerks' 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Jacob Doty Named Ontario's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man on the Year - Ontario Reign
- IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Team Award Winners Announced, Megna Named Colorado Eagles Team Winner - Colorado Eagles
- Grant Cruikshank Named Hershey Bears 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- Jackson Dorrington Named Wolf Pack's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award Winner - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Mitch McLain Named Silver Knights 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Henderson Silver Knights
- Andrew Agozzino Named Roadrunners Man of the Year for 2025-26 Season - Tucson Roadrunners
- Brandon Halverson Named Syracuse Crunch's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Name Matthew Phillips as Club's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Griffith Named Condors Man of the Year - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Team Photo Giveaway and Postgame Autograph Signing April 18 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Concludes 2025-26 Regular Season with Three Home Games - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 27 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bonk, Gaucher, Kolosov, McDonald, Richard Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Ads Sign Marino, Strinden to AHL Deals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Texas Stars Sign University of North Dakota Forward Ellis Rickwood - Texas Stars
- Preview: Condors at Silver Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins to Conclude 30th Regular Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blues Assign F Otto Stenberg, D Theo Lindstein to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Texas Stars Sign University of North Dakota Forward Ellis Rickwood
- Texas Stars Sign University of North Dakota Forward Ellis Rickwood
- Dallas Stars Sign Forward Christian Fitzgerald to Entry-Level Contract
- Dallas Stars Sign Forward Christian Fitzgerald to Entry-Level Contract
- Stars Grab Overtime Point in Sunday Matinee at Manitoba