Texas Stars Sign University of North Dakota Forward Ellis Rickwood

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed University of North Dakota forward Ellis Rickwood to a standard player contract for the 2026-27 season. Rickwood will join Texas on an amateur tryout for the rest of this season..

Rickwood, 23, turns pro after finishing his senior season at the University of North Dakota, where he compiled 37 points (9-28- 37) in 35 games. He was named to the NCHC's Third All-Star Team after helping the Fighting Hawks to the regular-season conference championship and the NCAA Frozen Four.

Prior to transferring to Grand Forks, Rickwood spent three seasons at Clarkson University, where he was teammates with fellow Stars prospects Ayrton Martino and Trey Taylor.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound native of Brantford, Ontario was originally undrafted and played two seasons with the Victoria Grizzlies of the British Columbia Hockey League from 2020-22 before attending Clarkson.

The Stars wrap up the regular season schedule Friday and Saturday against the Rockford IceHogs at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. both nights and tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

2025-26 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game, and Club season ticket packages are available at TexasStars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@texasstars.com or calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).

TEXAS STARS CORPORATE SPONSORSHIPS AND SUITE LICENSES

For a customized advertising package for your company contact the Texas Stars and H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, by email at tsanford@texasstars.com.







American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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