Bonk, Gaucher, Kolosov, McDonald, Richard Recalled to Flyers

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







The Philadelphia Flyers have announced emergency recalls for five players from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Oliver Bonk (D)

Jacob Gaucher (F)

Aleksei Kolosov (G)

Hunter McDonald (D)

Anthony Richard (F)

The Flyers conclude the regular season tonight against Montreal and the game will feature the NHL debuts of Oliver Bonk and Hunter McDonald. They become the fourth and fifth Phantoms players to make their NHL debuts with the Flyers this season joining Ty Murchison, Denver Barkey and Alex Bump. They also will become the 51st and 52nd players all-time from Lehigh Valley to make their debuts with the Flyers.

Bonk, 21, has scored six goals with 13 assists for 19 points in 44 games since making his pro debut on December 6, 2025. The right-handed rookie blueliner won a Memorial Cup with the London Knights of the OHL but was then sidelined at the beginning of the season due to injury. Bonk was the #22 overall selection in the NHL draft in 2022. He is the son of NHL veteran Radek Bonk who played in 969 NHL games with Ottawa, Montreal and Nashville scoring 194-303-497.

Gaucher, 25, has scored 20 goals with the Phantoms for a second consecutive season while also adding 16 assists for 36 points in 66 games. He recorded his second career hat trick last Saturday against the Bridgeport Islanders. The righty shooting center has also played in three games with the Flyers this season and seven career games with the Flyers. Gaucher has played in 195 career games with the Phantoms over three seasons scoring 48-42-90.

Kolosov, 24, has played in 37 games with the Phantoms this season going 15-20-2, 2.88, .898. He has also played in four games with the Flyers this year going 0-2-0, 4.00, .830. The Flyers' third-round selection in 2021 has played in 51 career games with the Phantoms going 21-27-3, 2.94, .895 and 21 career games with the Flyers going 5-11-1, 3.64, .863.

McDonald, 23, is a left-handed shooting defenseman from Fairport, NY who is in his second full season of professional hockey. The Flyers' sixth-round selection in the NHL Draft in 2022 out of Northeastern University received his first NHL recall in January but did not play in any games. McDonald has scored 0-6-6 with 88 PIM in 66 games this season and has scored 4-23-27 in his career with Lehigh Valley over 144 games played.

Richard, 29, is second on the Phantoms in scoring with 18-26-44 this year in 63 games. The right-handed shooting veteran winger of 630 total pro games played in 15 games with the Flyers last season scoring 2-4-6 and has played in 39 career NHL games with Nashville, Montreal, Boston and Philadelphia scoring 6-8-14. He has also played in 586 career AHL games with Nashville, Syracuse, Chicago, Laval, Providence and Lehigh Valley scoring 179-20-380.

The Phantoms have three away games to conclude the 2025-26 campaign when they travel to Springfield on Wednesday, April 15 and then head to Charlotte for a pair of games on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19. If the Phantoms qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs then they would likely begin in a 6 vs. 3 matchup at Charlotte on Wednesday, April 22 in a Best of 3 series.







American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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