Brandon Halverson Named Syracuse Crunch's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are proud to announce that Brandon Halverson has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Syracuse community during the 2025-26 season.
Halverson is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2025-26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.
This season, Halverson created Halvy's Saves for Recovery to raise funds and awareness for alcohol and drug recovery. After losing his brother, Justin, in January of 2023, Halverson wanted to give back to the Syracuse community in a meaningful way. For every save he makes this season, he is donating $1 to Helio Health to support programs for alcohol and drug recovery.
Halverson worked closely with the front office to identify an organization that specifically assists people in Central New York with addiction and ensures everyone receives assistance whether they have financial means or not. Along with his personal donation, Halverson has encouraged Crunch fans to donate to the cause. He met with the front office to help coordinate a PA announcement during each home game and has already raised over $5,500 from fan donations.
In addition to his fundraising program, Halverson has also participated in the team's Mental Wellness Program. He made himself available for interviews and consistently shares his own personal mental health story to promote the importance of prioritizing your own wellness and asking for help. Halverson has worked to help break the stigma and begin conversations around mental health.
Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
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