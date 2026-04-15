Patrick Giles Named San Jose Barracuda 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda are proud to announce that Patrick Giles has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the San Jose community during the 2025-26 season.

Giles has emerged as a leader for the Barracuda both on and off the ice, serving as an Alternate Captain while establishing himself as a consistent and compassionate presence in the community. In his first full season with San Jose, he has approached community engagement with intention, seeking out opportunities to make a meaningful and personal impact.

Rather than simply participating, Giles has prioritized connection, building relationships with individuals and organizations in ways that reflect empathy and authenticity. His willingness to engage has made a lasting impression across a wide range of initiatives throughout the Bay Area.

That approach is most evident in his commitment to supporting autoimmune awareness, a cause deeply personal to him. With a brother diagnosed with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Giles made it a priority early in the season to find a meaningful way to support families facing similar challenges. During Autoimmune Awareness Month in March, he hosted an 11-year-old boy and his family at their first hockey game, creating a memorable experience centered on connection and understanding. Giles spent time with the family following the game, ensuring the moment was both special and impactful for all involved.

In addition to his personal initiatives, Giles has been a reliable and engaged presence across the organization's broader community efforts. He supported early literacy programming through the team's partnership with Cultivating Literacy, helping prepare educational materials that will benefit more than 300 students. He also played an active role in addressing food insecurity, working with PATH and Convoy of Hope to help deliver food and distribute more than 2,000 bags of groceries to families in need.

Giles' commitment to service extends to unique opportunities as well. At Rancho Roben Rescues, a nonprofit animal sanctuary, he assisted with hands-on volunteer work supporting the care of more than 250 animals. Whether working with families, students, or nonprofit partners, he consistently shows a willingness to contribute wherever he is needed.

Across each of these efforts, Giles brings a steady, thoughtful presence defined by humility, reliability, and a strong sense of responsibility. He leads by example, demonstrating that meaningful impact is built through consistency, compassion, and a genuine desire to give back.

"Since joining our organization last Spring, Patrick has become an incredible leader for the Barracuda both on the ice as a player, a mentor for our younger players, and in our community. His enthusiasm and kindness to others is a perfect representation of our organization. We're grateful for everything Patrick has done for the Barracuda and proud to have him as our nominee for the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award," said General Manager Joe Will.

Giles is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who passed away in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.







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