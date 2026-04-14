Preview: Condors at Silver Knights, 7 p.m.

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors and Henderson Silver Knights open up the final week of the 2025-26 regular season. It is the eighth and final matchup in the season series with the Condors owning a 4-2-1 record. The two teams have not met since January 28.

LOOKING BACK

The Condors split with San Diego over the weekend after a 7-3 setback on Saturday. Viljami Marjala and Seth Griffith each had a goal and assist.

WHERE IT STANDS

The Pacific Division playoff field is set with seven teams securing berths. Ontario has won the division and will receive a first round bye. Colorado clinches the second seed with any Henderson loss tonight.

The Silver Knights hold third place by three points over Coachella Valley. The Firebirds are two points ahead of both the Condors and San Jose Barracuda. San Diego sits in seventh, four points behind both the Condors and Barracuda.

IF the season ended at this moment, the Condors would face Henderson in a best-of-3 first round matchup. Click here for the playoff primer.

HEY ROOKIE

A night after Will Nicholl scored his first pro goal in his first pro game, fellow 19-year old Tommy Lafreniere opened his professional account with a third period goal. Lafreniere is a third round pick of the Edmonton Oilers (2025) and is committed to play at Western Michigan University next season.

ICE SUMMONED

Isaac Howard was recalled and played for the Edmonton Oilers last night in their 2-1 shootout loss at home to Colorado. Howard was third among rookies with 22 goals and fifth in scoring with 47 points despite playing 20 fewer games than his counterparts.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

On February 7, Henderson was 18-17-7 (43pts, .512) and in eighth in the Pacific Division. Since then, the Knights are 20-3-4 (44pts, .815) and have rocketed to third in the division. They are 14-1-1 in their last 16 games.

SOMETHING'S GOTTA GIVE

One team Henderson has not seen over that span is the Condors who come to town with a 33-13-4 (.700) record all-time against Henderson. The Condors are 11-8-4 on the road in the season series.

JARVY PARTY

Roby Jarventie enters tonight on a four-game point streak with seven points (4g-3a) over that span.

MAJICIAN

Marjala has points in three straight (1g-4a) and is second on the team with 41 assists.

HOME IS WHERE THE WINS ARE

Bakersfield has 24 home wins this season, most in the team's AHL era. The team currently has the third best home record in the league at a .729 points percentage. Bakersfield is 7-2-2 in its last 11 on home ice.

BEST ON BEST

Henderson has the best offense in the league, averaging 3.70 goals per game while the Condors are fourth best at 3.42. A major reason for Henderson's offensive output has been its power play, which is at 39% since the AHL All-Star Break.

BACK ON THE CHARTS

Griffith starts the final week of the regular season with 63 points, tied for sixth in the AHL. He is in line to lead the Condors in scoring for a fifth straight season.

GET TO THE THIRD

The Condors are 33-3-8 when holding at least a share of the lead after two periods.

HENDO HEATER

Carl Lindbom is 17-0-1 in his last 18 decisions with a 2.31 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. He is second overall in the AHL in GAA (2.21) and save percentage (.924). Offensively, Ben Hemmerling and Trevor Connelly are both in the top-6 in rookie scoring and Raphael Lavoie has 28 goals in 42 games.

UP NEXT

Two games remain before the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Condors return home Friday for a Fan Appreciation Night and $3 Beer Friday against San Jose! There are thousands of prizes to win in the mystery scratchers - everyone is a winner! Then the team heads to San Jose to close the season on Saturday at 7 p.m.

CONDORS @ KNIGHTS

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m. PT

Lee's Family Forum; Henderson, Nevada

PLAYOFF PASSES ON SALE: Purchase your Playoff Passes for the upcoming Calder Cup Playoffs run. Passes come as eight ticket flex vouchers to be used for any games of any round.

HOME GAME 'A' ON SALE NOW: Why wait? We don't know the opponent or date of the first playoff home game, but we know you'll want to be there. Tickets for Home Game 'A' are on sale.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night.







American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.