Game 2 Watch Party at Legends on Saturday
Published on April 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
After a 6-1 win in Game 1 last night, the Bakersfield Condors look to advance to the division semifinals with a road win in Coachella Valley on Saturday at 6 p.m. Join us at Legends Bar & Grill (7900 Downing Ave.) for the team's official Game 2 watch party. Get eight bone-in or boneless wings and a pint of domestic beer for $14. The game will be on with sound on multiple TV's.
There is no cost to attend, but reservations are not being accepted. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
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American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026
- Bears Loan Jalen Luypen to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Game 2 Watch Party at Legends on Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Providence Bruins Sign Drew Callin to Professional Tryout - Providence Bruins
- Condors Set Tone in 6-1 Win - Bakersfield Condors
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