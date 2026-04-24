Game 2 Watch Party at Legends on Saturday

Published on April 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







After a 6-1 win in Game 1 last night, the Bakersfield Condors look to advance to the division semifinals with a road win in Coachella Valley on Saturday at 6 p.m. Join us at Legends Bar & Grill (7900 Downing Ave.) for the team's official Game 2 watch party. Get eight bone-in or boneless wings and a pint of domestic beer for $14. The game will be on with sound on multiple TV's.

There is no cost to attend, but reservations are not being accepted. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

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