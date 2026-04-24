Providence Bruins Sign Drew Callin to Professional Tryout

Published on April 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, April 24, that the Providence Bruins have signed forward Drew Callin to a professional tryout.

Callin, 31, skated in 64 games with the Worcester Railers (ECHL) this season, tallying 25 goals and 18 assists for 43 points. The 6-foot-2, 211-pound forward also appeared in four games with the Bridgeport Islanders, recording one assist. Callin has played in 228 career AHL games with Springfield and Bridgeport, totaling 24 goals and 23 assists for 47 points.

The Madison, Wisconsin, native played four NCAA hockey seasons at Bentley University from 2015-19 prior to turning professional.







American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.