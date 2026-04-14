Riley Fiddler-Schultz Named Amerks' 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are proud to announce that forward Riley Fiddler-Schultz has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding commitment and contributions to the Rochester community during the 2025-26 season.

Fiddler-Schultz, who wins the award for the first time, spearheaded several of the team's community outreach efforts this season while continuing to deepen the organization's footprint across the Greater Rochester Area.

He made the most impact through his Fidds' Friends program, which he brought to Rochester through an expanded partnership with Comfort Windows Siding Bath. The program provided donated tickets, courtesy of Comfort Windows Siding Bath, to all Amerks home games this season to various local organizations with a special focus on assisting underprivileged youth or children who are battling illness. In addition to receiving complimentary tickets, each game experience also included an exclusive postgame meet-and-greet with Fiddler-Schultz, who was one of four different Amerks players to launch player-driven initiatives this season.

Organizations that participated in the Fidds' Friends program this season included Boys and Girls Club of Rochester, Center for Youth, C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association, GiGi's Playhouse of Rochester, Golisano Children's Hospital, Hillside Children's Center, Holy Childhood, Lifetime Assistance, the Rochester IceCats, and Villa of Hope, among others.

Another primary area of focus this season for the third-year Amerk was promoting literacy and education both in schools and at local libraries through the ever-popular Reading Power Play Program, which celebrated its remarkable 20th season in 2025-26. Through the Amerks Reading Power Play program, presented exclusively by CooperVision, kids are able to learn about the game of hockey and the importance of reading. Through the support of Fiddler-Schultz and his teammates, the four-month program enjoyed its most successful season since its inception with more than 800 participants reading more than 2,500 books.

As the holidays approached, Fiddler-Schultz was among several players who visited two Rochester-area hospitals in the same day to deliver gifts, visit with patients and help spread holiday cheer.

Following the new year, Fiddler-Schultz led a contingent of Amerks players back to Holy Childhood for the continuation of the annual ball hockey game. For nearly 80 years, Holy Childhood, a non-denominational, non-profit agency, has enriched the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Dedicated to serving students and adults in an atmosphere of dignity and compassion, the school's mission is to prepare children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities for maximum independence and integration in the community through individualized programs and services, in keeping with the philosophy and vision of the school's founders.

As the season progressed, Fiddler-Schultz, along with his wife, Elizabeth, regularly attended youth practices, most notably with the Rochester IceCats as part of his personal mission of raising awareness for acceptance and inclusion. Celebrating its 30th season in 2025-26, the organization is dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual, developmental, cognitive, and physical disabilities to build confidence, community and joy through the shared love of hockey.

In the weeks leading up to Rochester's annual Hometown Heroes game on March 27, Fiddler-Schultz was once again front and center among several players who delivered lunch through the generosity of some of the team's closest community partners to all area first responders and frontline workers. The month-long campaign included players visiting local firehouses and law enforcement agencies before returning to the hospitals to provide meals for Rochester's medical professionals.

Through his interactions with the Fidds' Friends program, Fiddler-Schultz quickly fostered a personal relationship with the Boys and Girls Club and now makes regular weekly visits to their facility in downtown Rochester to assist in tutoring and growing with their reading program. He's currently pursuing ways of introducing the game of hockey to its members next season through a collaborative effort with support from the Amerks organization and alumni association.

One of his most admirable attributes is his willingness to develop personal relationships with the fans. On nights when he was not in the lineup, Fiddler-Schultz was always the first to meet with fans, sign autographs, and express his gratitude for being such loyal supporters of the team.

Fiddler-Schultz continues to be a true Amerks ambassador both on and off the ice and his dedication to making an impactful difference in the Greater Rochester Community is truly remarkable.

Fiddler-Schultz is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2025-26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia.

The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League in the coming weeks.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season, which start as low as $22 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.







American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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