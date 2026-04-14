Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Concludes 2025-26 Regular Season with Three Home Games

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Penguins (44-16-7-2) are locked into Atlantic's two seed for upcoming playoffs

Weekly Rewind

Thursday, Apr. 9 - PENGUINS 5 at Bridgeport 6 (OT)

In its last-ever regular-season visit to Bridgeport, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton let a three-goal, third-period lead slip away as the Islanders stole their first win of the season series. Daniel Russell and Mikhail Ilyin both picked up assists in their AHL debuts, while Finn Harding, Tanner Howe, Gabe Klassen, Harrison Brunicke and Atley Calvert provided the goals.

Saturday, Apr. 11 - GANDY DANCERS 4 vs. Cleveland 1

It required a proletarian effort, but the Steamtown Gandy Dancers rolled up their sleeves and muscled their way to an intense victory. Calvert conjured the only goal through the first 52 minutes of action, which led to a frenzied finish. Aidan McDonough tallied twice around Cleveland's lone goal, three strikes that came in 1:50 of game time. Howe lobbed in an empty netter to improve the *Penguins* to 3-0-1-0 in its Community Night presented by Visit Luzerne County.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Apr. 15 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey conclude their 10-game season series on the Penguins' home ice. The Pens have taken seven of the previous nine matchups, but the Bears are fighting for their playoff lives. Hershey's magic number to clinch is 3.

Friday, Apr. 17 - PENGUINS vs. Bridgeport

The Penguins look to avenge their disappointing loss from last week on an 28/22 Fan Control Friday. Select drafts will be on sale for $2 from 6:00-7:30 p.m., and there will be postgame player autographs presented by Northeast Music Center.

Saturday, Apr. 18 - PENGUINS vs. Rochester

Game 72 of 72 takes place at home, and the Pens aim to create a party-like atmosphere for Fan Appreciation Night. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has won its final home game on the schedule in six of the last seven seasons.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has secured the second seed in the Atlantic Division playoff bracket, therefore earning a bye past the best-of-three opening round.

- The Penguins will not know its first-round playoff dates or opponent until the conclusion of the opening round.

- Only one player in the league has more goals than Aidan McDonough since the start of February (15).

- Gabe Klassen has 11 points (4G-7A) in his last 11 games.

- Atley Calvert is on a career-best four-game point streak. He has also scored a goal in three-straight games.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. y - Providence 70 54 14 2 0 110 .786

2. x - PENGUINS 69 44 16 7 2 97 .703

3. x - Charlotte 70 43 22 5 0 91 .650

4. x - Bridgeport 69 32 29 3 5 72 .522

5. Hershey 69 30 30 6 3 69 .500

6. Springfield 69 30 31 6 2 68 .493

7. Lehigh Valley 69 30 33 3 3 66 .478

8. Hartford 69 25 36 5 3 58 .420

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Aidan McDonough 63 23 19 42

Avery Hayes^ 40 23 15 38

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard^ 64 19 17 36

Gabe Klassen 57 17 19 36

Ville Koivunen^ 32 11 25 36

Tristan Broz 45 14 20 34

Atley Calvert 67 14 20 34

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Sergei Murashov* 36 23-8-4 2.24 .918 3

Joel Blomqvist 25 15-5-4 2.45 .911 1

* = rookie

^ = recalled to Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Apr. 15 Hershey Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Apr. 17 Bridgeport Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Apr. 18 Rochester Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Wed, Apr. 8 (RW) Mikhail Ilyin Reassigned by PIT from SEV

Wed, Apr. 8 (LW) Ryan Miller Signed to ATO

Wed, Apr. 8 (D) Quinn Beauchesne Signed to ATO

Thu, Apr. 9 (G) Maxim Pavlenko Recalled from WHL

Thu, Apr. 9 (G) Sergei Murashov Reassigned by PIT

Fri, Apr. 10 (G) Taylor Gauthier Reassigned by PIT to WHL

Sat, Apr. 11 (RW) Nolan Renwick Recalled from WHL

Sat, Apr. 11 (LW) Rutger McGroarty Recalled to PIT

Sat, Apr. 11 (LW) Ville Koivunen Recalled to PIT

Sat, Apr. 11 (C) Joona Koppanen Recalled to PIT

Tue, Apr. 14 (RW) Rafaël Harvey-Pinard Recalled to PIT







American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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