Wiesblatt Named Admirals Man of the Year

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals are proud to announce that forward Oasiz Wiesblatt has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Milwaukee community during the 2025-26 season.

A rookie forward, Oasiz dove right into action both on the ice and off it, especially his work with the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Oasiz is a CODA (child of deaf adults) and his first language was not English or French but Sign Language. He was eager to help make an impact on the deaf and hard of hearing community in Milwaukee and was a big reason that the Admirals were able to successfully execute what is thought to be the first every ASL night in pro hockey history. Throughout the season Oasiz visited the Milwaukee Sign Language school, which is a school geared towards kids who are deaf/hard of hearing or come from a household where a member is. The kids were certainly impressed when an Admirals player walked in, but when he started to sign with them it made the visit one they will never forget because of the representation they saw.

He was also eager to meet with kids from Children's and sought out others from the deaf community outside of anything official he did with the team.

In addition to his work with the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, Oasiz was involved in almost all aspects of the team's community relations efforts. He was one of the Celebrity Waiters for a Prevent Blindness of Wisconsin event that raised over $250,000, he was one of several players who donated money to purchase presents for kids at the Ronald McDonald House. He also made visits to local hockey rinks to work with youth teams and participated in the team's Try Hockey Event to help expose inner city kids to hockey at no charge. He was also one of six players to who auctioned off their culinary services to raise money for Prevent Blindness and then go to cook dinner for 24 people later in the year.

Wiesblatt is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2025-26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.







American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.