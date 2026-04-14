IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Team Award Winners Announced, Megna Named Colorado Eagles Team Winner
Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today the individual team winners of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year awards, selected by their respective clubs for their outstanding contributions to the local community and charitable organizations during the 2025-26 season. Eagles forward Jayson Megna has been named as the team's winner for a second-consecutive season.
From this list of finalists, representatives from IOA/American Specialty and the AHL will choose the winner of the 2025-26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award. The AHL's annual Man of the Year award is named after the late Yanick Dupré, who died in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. Dupré, an AHL All-Star in 1995, played four seasons with the Hershey Bears and also skated in 35 National Hockey League games with the Philadelphia Flyers.
This year's winners of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year awards are:
Chase Wouters, Abbotsford Canucks (4th career selection)
Seth Griffith, Bakersfield Condors (1st)
Jorian Donovan, Belleville Senators (1st)
Matthew Maggio, Bridgeport Islanders (1st)
Lucas Ciona, Calgary Wranglers (2nd)
Ben Steeves, Charlotte Checkers (2nd)
Justin Robidas, Chicago Wolves (1st)
Owen Sillinger, Cleveland Monsters (1st)
Max McCormick, Coachella Valley Firebirds (1st)
Jayson Megna, Colorado Eagles (2nd)
Amadeus Lombardi, Grand Rapids Griffins (1st)
Jackson Dorrington, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)
Mitch McLain, Henderson Silver Knights (1st)
Grant Cruikshank, Hershey Bears (1st)
Cal Petersen, Iowa Wild (1st)
Lucas Condotta, Laval Rocket (4th)
Carson Bjarnason, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st)
Tyrel Bauer, Manitoba Moose (2nd)
Oasiz Wiesblatt, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)
Jacob Doty, Ontario Reign (1st)
Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins (1st)
Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Rochester Americans (1st)
Brett Seney, Rockford IceHogs (1st)
Matthew Phillips, San Diego Gulls (1st)
Patrick Giles, San Jose Barracuda (1st)
Kale Kessy, Springfield Thunderbirds (3rd)
Brandon Halverson, Syracuse Crunch (1st)
Curtis McKenzie, Texas Stars (4th)
William Villeneuve, Toronto Marlies (1st)
Andrew Agozzino, Tucson Roadrunners (2nd)
Ryan Schmelzer, Utica Comets (1st)
Phil Kemp, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)
The winner of the 2025-26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced in the coming weeks.
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026
- Wolves Honor Robidas with Top Awards - Chicago Wolves
- Barracuda Sign Defenseman Jarod Crespo to ATO - San Jose Barracuda
- Barracuda Sign Defenseman Thomas Messineo to ATO - San Jose Barracuda
- Bears Add Pair of Forwards from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview - Tucson Roadrunners at San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Kale Kessy Named Thunderbirds 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Acrisure Arena and Spotlight 29 Casino Expand Partnership with Premium Naming Rights - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Amadeus Lombardi Named Griffins' Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Carson Bjarnason Named Phantoms' 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Team Winners of IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year Awards - AHL
- Comets Nominate Ryan Schmelzer for the 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award - Utica Comets
- Phil Kemp Named Penguins' Winner of the IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year Award - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wiesblatt Named Admirals Man of the Year - Milwaukee Admirals
- Ben Steeves Named Checkers Man of the Year in Community - Charlotte Checkers
- Riley Fiddler-Schultz Named Amerks' 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Jacob Doty Named Ontario's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man on the Year - Ontario Reign
- IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Team Award Winners Announced, Megna Named Colorado Eagles Team Winner - Colorado Eagles
- Grant Cruikshank Named Hershey Bears 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- Jackson Dorrington Named Wolf Pack's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award Winner - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Mitch McLain Named Silver Knights 2025-26 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Henderson Silver Knights
- Andrew Agozzino Named Roadrunners Man of the Year for 2025-26 Season - Tucson Roadrunners
- Brandon Halverson Named Syracuse Crunch's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Name Matthew Phillips as Club's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Griffith Named Condors Man of the Year - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Team Photo Giveaway and Postgame Autograph Signing April 18 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Concludes 2025-26 Regular Season with Three Home Games - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 27 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bonk, Gaucher, Kolosov, McDonald, Richard Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Ads Sign Marino, Strinden to AHL Deals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Texas Stars Sign University of North Dakota Forward Ellis Rickwood - Texas Stars
- Preview: Condors at Silver Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins to Conclude 30th Regular Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blues Assign F Otto Stenberg, D Theo Lindstein to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
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