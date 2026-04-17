Preview: Condors vs Barracuda, 7 p.m.

Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORS vs BARRACUDA

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m. PT (doors open at 6:00 p.m.)

Dignity Health Arena; Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: Fan Appreciation Night with mystery scratchers. Over $70,000 worth of items, memorabilia, tickets, and more to be claimed. Purchase your scratchers at section 106 and redeem prizes at 116. EVERY scratcher is a winner.. The Condors will wear their black warmup jerseys in game tonight with a specialty jersey auction online to follow for the Condors Community Foundation 501(C)(3).

PLAYOFF PASSES ON SALE: Purchase your Playoff Passes for the upcoming Calder Cup Playoffs run. Passes come as eight ticket flex vouchers to be used for any games of any round. Click here to purchase.

HOME GAME 'A' ON SALE NOW: Why wait? We don't know the opponent or date of the first playoff home game, but we know you'll want to be there. Tickets for Home Game 'A' are on sale.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night and the Kern County Public Works First Goal Fan Poll.

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Bakersfield Condors play their final regular season home game of the season as the team hosts San Jose in the seventh matchup of the season series. The Condors are 3-2-1 against the Barracuda this season.

LOOKING BACK

The Condors led after two and gutted out a point in a 3-2 overtime loss in Henderson on Tuesday. Seth Griffith had the game-tying goal with the extra attacker on and less than a minute remaining in regulation.

WHERE IT STANDS

The Pacific Division seeding will come down to the final weekend. Bakersfield locks into the 4/5 matchup with a regulation win tonight. The Condors could still secure home ice (two of three in Bakersfield) by gaining three points on the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Firebirds are in San Diego tomorrow and host Abbotsford on Sunday.

IF the season ended at this moment, the Condors would face Coachella Valley in a best-of-3 first round matchup. Click here for the playoff primer.

ROOKIES RECOGNIZED

Isaac Howard and Quinn Hutson were both named to the AHL All-Rookie Team earlier this week. Hutson leads all rookies with 30 goals and is second in scoring. Howard, reassigned by Edmonton yesterday, is fourth in goals with 22 and sixth in scoring with 47 points despite playing 20+ fewer games than the rest of the top 10.

HOME IS WHERE THE WINS ARE

Bakersfield has 24 home wins this season, most in the team's AHL era. The team currently has the third best home record in the league at a .729 points percentage. Bakersfield is 7-2-2 in its last 11 on home ice.

JARVY PARTY

Roby Jarventie enters tonight on a five-game point streak with eight points (4g-4a) over that span. He had an assist on the game-tying goal on Tuesday.

MAJICIAN

Marjala has points in four straight (2g-4a) and is second on the team with 41 assists.

WELCOME BACK CONNOR

Connor Ungar rejoined the Condors after being recalled from Orlando. Ungar is 9-2-1 with Bakersfield this season with a .926 save percentage.

DOWN THE 5

The Barracuda have struggled in Bakersfield of late with the Condors owning a 14-5-1 record over the last 20 games in the Central Valley.

PENALTY DISPARITY

San Jose has received 11 more power plays in the season series (30-19).

BACK ON THE CHARTS

Griffith enters the final weekend with 64 points, tied for sixth in the AHL. He is in line to lead the Condors in scoring for a fifth straight season.

GET TO THE THIRD

The Condors are 33-3-9 when holding at least a share of the lead after two periods.

SAN JOSE SWIMMING

With just one win in their last 10 games, the Barracuda have slipped to sixth in the division, needing at least one more point in this weekend's series to move up the standings. Former Condors netminder Laurent Brossoit has started five of the last seven games. The Barracuda feature four 20-goal scorers in Filip Bystedt, Colin White, Oliver Wahlstrom, and Quentin Musty.

UP NEXT

The Condors wrap up the regular season tomorrow in San Jose at 7 p.m. The Calder Cup Playoffs start next week.







American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.