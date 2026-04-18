Back-and-Forth Home Finale Ends with Senators on Top, 6-4

Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators' Tyler Boucher and Blake Montgomery

(Belleville Senators, Credit: Jana Chytilova - Freestyle Photorgaphy) Belleville Senators' Tyler Boucher and Blake Montgomery(Belleville Senators, Credit: Jana Chytilova - Freestyle Photorgaphy)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators played their last home game of the season against the Syracuse Crunch, winning 6-4.

The first period produced plenty of chances, as the Crunch narrowly outshot the Senators 11-10 while also generating opportunities on the man advantage. The Senators went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and 0-for-1 on the power play to start the game.

In the middle frame, the Senators broke through the stalemate to take the lead. At the 6:06 mark, Hoty Stanley scored his first goal with the Senators and in the AHL, with Graeme Clarke picking up the assist to put Belleville up 1-0 heading into the third.

A wild final twenty minutes saw the Senators strike first. Off a pass from Clarke, Blake Montgomery went in alone and scored his first BSens and AHL goal, giving Belleville a 2-0 lead. A few minutes later, the Senators added another. During a net-front battle, Arthur Kaliyev recorded his fortieth goal of the year, with Carter Yakemchuk and Xavier Bourgault assisting to make it 3-0. The Crunch answered with a goal of their own. A point shot from Ethan Samson snuck through for his fourth of the season, pulling Syracuse within two. Twenty-five seconds later, the Senators restored their three-goal lead. After a turnover at the top of the offensive zone, Xavier Bourgault's quick shot beat Harrison Meneghin to make it 4-1.

Syracuse responded with two quick goals within thirty seconds. Gabriel Szturc scored his eighth of the season, assisted by Tommy Miller, to make it 4-2. Then, on a two-on-one, Samson scored his second of the night off a feed from Reece Newkirk, cutting the deficit to 4-3. Belleville quickly regained momentum, scoring their fifth at the 14:11 mark. A two-on-one rush started by Clarke led to Yakemchuk and Bourgault breaking out, with Bourgault finishing for his second of the game to make it 5-3. The Crunch made things interesting again with under three minutes remaining, as Szturc scored his second of the night. Matthew Pietroniro and Ethan Gauthier assisted on the play, making it a 5-4 game. However, Keean Washkurak sealed the win with his ninth goal of the season into the empty net, securing the 6-4 final.

Belleville will get right back at it tomorrow for their season finale against the Crunch, wrapping up their home-and-home series in Syracuse. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena.

Fast Facts:

#5 Hoyt Stanley scored his first career AHL and BSens goal tonight

#13 Xavier Bourgualt had three points, with two being goals

#14 Scott Harrington tallied an assist

#16 Tyler Boucher now has 14 assists on the season, with one this evening

#17 Blake Montgomery recorded his first AHL and BSens goal

#22 Garrett Pilon recorded his thirty-first point with an assist

#26 Carter Yakemchuk nabbed two assists for forty points tonight

#27 Keean Washkurak scored his ninth

#43 Arthur Kaliyev scored his fortieth of the season

#45 Kevin Reidler got his first win as a Senator and in the AHL, stopping 24 of 28

#92 Graeme Clarke recorded three assists

The full 2025-26 Belleville Senators schedule can be found here.

Single-game tickets for the second half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.

Images from this story



Belleville Senators' Tyler Boucher and Blake Montgomery

(Jana Chytilova - Freestyle Photorgaphy)







American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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