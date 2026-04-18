Bojangles Game Preview: April 18 & 19 vs Lehigh Valley

Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are closing out the 2025-26 regular season with a pair of tilts at the Coliseum against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 43-22-5-0 (3rd Atlantic)

LV - 30-34-3-3 (7th Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 14.2% / 84.8%

LV - 18.8% / 77.5%

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.34 GF/Game / 2.63 GA/Game

LV - 2.96 GF/Game / 3.47 GA/Game

Head-To-Head

6-0-0-0

THE STORYLINES

THE PLAYOFF RACE

Heading into this weekend's contests, both the Checkers and Phantoms have already secured their fates - the former will finish as the three seed in the Atlantic Division and the latter will miss the playoffs.

While Charlotte's spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs is solidified, its opponent for the best-of-three first round - which will be played entirely in the Queen City starting on Wednesday - is not, though that could change tonight. Hershey finishes its season with home games against Bridgeport (Saturday) and Rochester (Sunday), while Springfield closes out with a home game against Hartford on Saturday. If the Bears win in any way or the Thunderbirds lose in regulation or both teams lose in overtime or a shootout, that would clinch Springfield as Charlotte's opponent tomorrow night.

FINISH STRONG

The Checkers have been on a bit of a tear for the last two months of the regular season, entering the final regular-season series on a 13-4-0-1 run. Sitting at 43-22-5-0 with two games remaining on the slate, the 2025-26 Checkers have a chance to finish with the third-most wins in franchise history - 45 victories would put them behind only the 2017-18 season (46) and the Cup-winning 2018-19 season (51).

COMING OUT FIRING

Charlotte's offense has taken center stage as of late. The Checkers have scored at least five goals in three of their last five games and in five of their last 10 games. Slotted in in the top 10 of the league's offensive rankings, the Checkers are 17-0-0-0 when scoring at least five goals in a single game this season.

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte

Sandis Vilmanis - 12 points in last 9 games

Jack Studnicka - 6 points in last 5 games

Noah Gregor - 9 points in last 9 games

Lehigh Valley

David Jiricek - 7 points in last 7 games

Noah Powell - 16 points in last 11 games

Boris Katchouk - 7 points in last 6 games

THE INFO

Saturday is 811 Night presented by Piedmont Natural Gas!

Sunday is Fan Appreciation Day presented by Novant Health!

It's also Chubby's Birthday, and to celebrate we're throwing him a brunch! Get a ticket to the exclusive brunch and a ticket to the game for just $50 here.

Get to the game early, because Novant Health is giving away mini helmets while supplies last!

It is also a Family Game, where you can save $10 per ticket when purchasing four or more here.

If you can't make it the Coliseum this weekend, both games are available to stream via AHLTV on FloHockey! Click here to watch.

Additionally, both games will be broadcast locally on WCCB 18.1.

Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.







American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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