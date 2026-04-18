Bojangles Game Preview: April 18 & 19 vs Lehigh Valley
Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!
The Checkers are closing out the 2025-26 regular season with a pair of tilts at the Coliseum against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
THE MATCHUP
Record/Standings
CLT - 43-22-5-0 (3rd Atlantic)
LV - 30-34-3-3 (7th Atlantic)
Power Play / Penalty Kill
CLT - 14.2% / 84.8%
LV - 18.8% / 77.5%
Offense / Defense
CLT - 3.34 GF/Game / 2.63 GA/Game
LV - 2.96 GF/Game / 3.47 GA/Game
Head-To-Head
6-0-0-0
THE STORYLINES
THE PLAYOFF RACE
Heading into this weekend's contests, both the Checkers and Phantoms have already secured their fates - the former will finish as the three seed in the Atlantic Division and the latter will miss the playoffs.
While Charlotte's spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs is solidified, its opponent for the best-of-three first round - which will be played entirely in the Queen City starting on Wednesday - is not, though that could change tonight. Hershey finishes its season with home games against Bridgeport (Saturday) and Rochester (Sunday), while Springfield closes out with a home game against Hartford on Saturday. If the Bears win in any way or the Thunderbirds lose in regulation or both teams lose in overtime or a shootout, that would clinch Springfield as Charlotte's opponent tomorrow night.
FINISH STRONG
The Checkers have been on a bit of a tear for the last two months of the regular season, entering the final regular-season series on a 13-4-0-1 run. Sitting at 43-22-5-0 with two games remaining on the slate, the 2025-26 Checkers have a chance to finish with the third-most wins in franchise history - 45 victories would put them behind only the 2017-18 season (46) and the Cup-winning 2018-19 season (51).
COMING OUT FIRING
Charlotte's offense has taken center stage as of late. The Checkers have scored at least five goals in three of their last five games and in five of their last 10 games. Slotted in in the top 10 of the league's offensive rankings, the Checkers are 17-0-0-0 when scoring at least five goals in a single game this season.
THE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Charlotte
Sandis Vilmanis - 12 points in last 9 games
Jack Studnicka - 6 points in last 5 games
Noah Gregor - 9 points in last 9 games
Lehigh Valley
David Jiricek - 7 points in last 7 games
Noah Powell - 16 points in last 11 games
Boris Katchouk - 7 points in last 6 games
THE INFO
Saturday is 811 Night presented by Piedmont Natural Gas!
Sunday is Fan Appreciation Day presented by Novant Health!
It's also Chubby's Birthday, and to celebrate we're throwing him a brunch! Get a ticket to the exclusive brunch and a ticket to the game for just $50 here.
Get to the game early, because Novant Health is giving away mini helmets while supplies last!
It is also a Family Game, where you can save $10 per ticket when purchasing four or more here.
If you can't make it the Coliseum this weekend, both games are available to stream via AHLTV on FloHockey! Click here to watch.
Additionally, both games will be broadcast locally on WCCB 18.1.
Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.
American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026
- Condors' 25th Home Win Secures Series With Coachella Valley - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Squeak Past Silver Knights, 2-1, in the Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Condors to Face Coachella Valley in Round One of Calder Cup Playoffs - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Face Deja-vu: Second-Straight Shootout Heartbreaker at Home - Manitoba Moose
- Murphy Makes 50 Saves to Lead Calgary to 5-2 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Down Milwaukee in Franchise-Best 27th Road Win of Campaign - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marek, Mercer Star in Shootout Thriller, Iowa Wins, 3-2 - Iowa Wild
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 18 & 19 vs Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Fall to Monsters in Regular Season Home Finale - Rochester Americans
- Stars Shine Bright against IceHogs in Penultimate Game - Texas Stars
- Back-and-Forth Home Finale Ends with Senators on Top, 6-4 - Belleville Senators
- Pens Win Penultimate Game of the Season, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Fall to Senators, 6-4 - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Fall to Comets - Providence Bruins
- Trey Fix-Wolansky Notches Five Points as Wolf Pack Stun Thunderbirds 7-5 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Knock Americans 2-1 in Rochester - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Claw Within Two Points of Playoff Spot in 4-1 Win over Bruins - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Stumble Down Stretch in Hartford - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Defeated on the Road by Penguins 4-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Belleville Sens Announce 2025-26 Player Award Winners - Belleville Senators
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Tristan Luneau to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- New York Rangers Reassign G Hugo Ollas to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls to Host Fan Appreciation Night Saturday, April 18 - San Diego Gulls
- Providence's Patrick Brown Voted Winner of AHL's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for 2025-26 - AHL
- Brown Selected as Winner of Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award - Providence Bruins
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Panthers Assign Eight Players to Checkers Ahead of Calder Cup Playoffs - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Chris Harpur from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Seven Years Later, Wilson's Playoff Path Leads Back to Pittsburgh - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Diego Gulls Playoff Tickets on Sale Today - San Diego Gulls
- Kolosov Recalled, Bjarnason Returns - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Condors vs Barracuda, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Hershey Bears Announce Multiple Transactions - Hershey Bears
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