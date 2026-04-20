Regular Season Wrap Up

Published on April 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The regular season is officially in the books! Before the Checkers embark on their journey through the Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, let's take a look back to wrap up the 2025-26 slate.

THE FINAL NUMBERS

RECORD

44-23-5-0 (3rd in Atlantic Division, 3rd in Eastern Conference, 5th in AHL)

OFFENSE / DEFENSE RANKINGS

3.31 goals per game (7th in AHL) / 2.60 goals-against per game (t-4th)

SPECIAL TEAMS

15.2% PP (27th) / 85.5% PK (3rd)

LEADERS

Points

Ben Steeves (45), Jack Devine (43), Sandis Vilmanis (38)

Goals

Ben Steeves (23), Jack Devine, Wilmer Skoog (18)

Assists

Jack Devine (25), Mike Benning (23), Ben Steeves (22)

Plus-Minus

Mikulas Hovorka (+23), Sandis Vilmanis, Marek Alscher (+17)

Penalty Minutes

Ben Steeves (100), Trevor Carrick (69), Jack Devine (57)

Power-Play Goals

Ben Steeves (9), Jack Devine (4), Three tied (3)

Shorthanded Goals

Jack Studnicka (3), Brett Chorske, Brian Pinho (2)

LEAGUE RANKINGS

Kirill Gerasimyuk tied for the league lead among rookies and tied for third overall in shutouts (4)

Brett Chorske finished tied for the league lead among AHL rookies in shorthanded goals (2)

Mikulas Hovorka finished tied for second among AHL defensemen in shorthanded goals (1)

Cooper Black finished fourth in the AHL in wins (25)

Jack Studnicka finished tied for eighth in the AHL in shorthanded goals (3)

Brett Chorske finished tied for eighth among AHL rookies in game-winning goals (4)

Cooper Black finished eighth in the AHL in minutes played (2501:53)

Jack Devine finished 10th among AHL rookies in shots on goal (10)

NOTES

The Checkers' 44 wins are tied for the third-most in a season in franchise history and tied for the most since the team began playing a 72-game season in 2021-22 ... This is the fifth time in the last seven seasons that the Checkers have finished with a top-three penalty kill in the AHL ... This is the second straight season that the Checkers have had a player with 100 penalty minutes ... Cooper Black's 25 wins tied for fourth in franchise history ... Kirill Gerasimyuk's four shutouts were the most by a rookie in franchise history







American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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