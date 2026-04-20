Henderson's Braeden Bowman Named Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month

Published on April 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Henderson Silver Knights forward Braeden Bowman has been selected as the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month for April.

Each month, the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month award will honor one standout player from the league for exceptional performance. Fortune Tires, the Official Tire of the AHL, will contribute $500 to the player's charity of choice - and $2,500 to the Player of the Year's charity - highlighting the company's commitment to both excellence and community impact.

Bowman returned to the Silver Knights on Apr. 1 after spending nearly five months in the NHL with Vegas, and totaled five goals - three of them game-winners - and nine assists for 14 points in eight contests for Henderson.

Bowman found the scoresheet in each of his eight games back, beginning with an assist on Apr. 3 vs. Tucson. A night later he recorded four points, scoring the winning goal with 15.7 seconds left in regulation as the Silver Knights clinched a playoff berth with a dramatic 5-4 win over Tucson. Bowman scored twice more in a 3-1 win at Coachella Valley on Apr. 8, and he tallied two assists in a 9-6 victory over San Jose on Apr. 10 before notching his fourth straight multiple-point game with a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Barracuda on Apr. 11.

A second-year pro, Bowman finished the regular season with 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points in 20 games with Henderson. The 22-year-old native of Kitchener, Ont., made his NHL debut with Vegas on Nov. 13, 2025, and went on to total eight goals and 18 assists for 26 points in 54 NHL contests. Bowman signed with the Golden Knights as a free agent on Mar. 2, 2025, and notched 36 points in 68 games as a rookie for Henderson in 2024-25.







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