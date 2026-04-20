Grand Rapids' Michal Postava Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

Published on April 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Michal Postava has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 19, 2026.

Postava stopped 48 of 50 shots in winning his two starts last week, good for a 1.01 goals-against average and a .960 save percentage.

On Wednesday evening, Postava made 24 saves in the Griffins' 5-2 win at Iowa. And on Friday, he turned aside 24 shots in backstopping Grand Rapids to an 8-0 victory in Milwaukee - his fourth shutout of the season and his third in as many starts against the Admirals.

In his first year of play in North America, the 24-year-old Postava made 25 appearances for Grand Rapids in 2025-26 and went 17-6-0 with a 1.71 GAA and a .937 save percentage, never allowing more than three goals in a single game. Postava shared the 2025-26 Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award with teammate Sebastian Cossa as the Griffins allowed the fewest goals (159) in the AHL this season.

A native of Valašské Meziříčí, Czechia, Postava signed as a free agent with the Detroit Red Wings on June 10, 2025, after winning a league championship with HC Brno in the Czech Extraliga last season.







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