Braeden Bowman Named Fortune Tires "Expect More" Player of the Month

Published on April 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release









Henderson Silver Knights forward Braeden Bowman

(Henderson Silver Knights) Henderson Silver Knights forward Braeden Bowman(Henderson Silver Knights)

Henderson - The American Hockey League announced today, April 20, that Silver Knights forward Braeden Bowman has been named the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month for the month of April.

Bowman, 22, enjoyed an eight-game points streak to finish the season with the Silver Knights, recording at least a point in every game he appeared in after being reassigned by the Vegas Golden Knights on April 1. Bowman collected five goals and 14 points during the eight games, along with a plus-11 rating. Bowman had four consecutive multipoint games, including a four-point game on April 4 against the Tucson Roadrunners that included the game-winning goal to clinch a playoff berth for Henderson.

The Kitchener, Ontario native totaled 12 goals and 26 points in 20 games this season with the Silver Knights, notching at least a point in 15 of his 20 games. He finishes his second professional season with 26 goals and 62 points in 88 career AHL games, all with the Silver Knights.

Bowman also appeared in 54 NHL games this season with the Golden Knights, making his NHL debut on November 13. Bowman netted eight goals and 26 points with Vegas, with four points coming on the power play.

Bowman earns Player of the Month honors for the first time in his AHL career, and he becomes the second Silver Knight in as many months to earn the award after Raphael Lavoie was named Player of the Month for March. Other monthly award winners for the Silver Knights this season include Ben Hemmerling and Trevor Connelly, who were named the AHL Rookie of the Month in February and March, respectively.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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