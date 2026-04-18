Marek, Mercer Star in Shootout Thriller, Iowa Wins, 3-2
Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Bradley Marek forced overtime with a late goal and Riley Mercer (31 saves) turned in a showstopping save in the shootout as the Iowa Wild beat the Manitoba Moose 3-2 at Casey's Center on Friday night.
Danny Zhilkin snuck the puck across the goal line 8:15 into the game to give Manitoba a 1-0 lead.
The Moose outshot the Wild 13-9 in the first 20 minutes.
Riley Heidt evened the score with a wrister from the high slot that beat Thomas Milic (25 saves) 5:24 into the middle frame. Ryan Sandelin and Marek assisted on Heidt's goal.
Iowa outshot Manitoba 18-17 through two periods.
Manitoba appeared poised to win the game in regulation after Dawson Barteaux found the back of the net off through a screen with 1:29 remaining.
The Wild responded and forced overtime just 22 seconds later. With Mercer pulled in favor of the extra attacker, David Spacek set up Ben Jones at the point and Marek deflected the puck through Milic.
Following a scoreless overtime, Mercer turned in the save of the season in the opening round of the shootout. Zhilkin stepped around the Iowa goaltender and appeared poised to score on an empty net, but Mercer spun backward and gloved Zhilkin's shot.
After Caedan Bankier scored in the bottom of the first round, Mercer stopped Jacob Julien and Hunter Haight secured the extra point with a backhand finish.
Manitoba outshot Iowa 33-28. The Wild killed off all four Moose power plays and did not skate with the man advantage.
Iowa hosts Manitoba on Saturday, Apr. 18 at 6 p.m. on Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Affinity Credit Union and WM. The first 1,500 fans will receive a team photo giveaway courtesy of Affinity Credit Union, WM, and KXnO.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, visitwww.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season athttps://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
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