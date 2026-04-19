Ads Shut Out by Wolves

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Chicago, IL-- Goalie Amir Miftakhov stopped 20 shots to lead the Chicago Wolves to a 4-0 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at Allstate Arena.

Milwaukee was shut out for the second straight game. It's the second time the Admirals have gone without a goal for two consecutive games this season. Milwaukee has not scored a goal in 148:07.

The first goal of the game was scored by Chicago's Viktor Neuchev at 5:03 of the second frame. After the Wolves won an offensive zone face-off, defenseman Bryce Montgomery's slap shot was deflected into the goal by Neuchev.

Chicago's Blake Biondi scored at 10:23 of the third period, deflecting a shot from the point, to give his team a 2-0 lead.

Evan Vierling scored an empty net goal at 18:01 of the third period.

Milwaukee and Chicago close out the regular season Sun., Apr, 19 at Allstate Arena.







American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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