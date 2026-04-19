Brendan Brisson Strikes Twice, But Wolf Pack Fall 4-3 to Thunderbirds

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Hartford Wolf Pack put forth a terrific road effort on Saturday night at the MassMutual Center, but came up just short in a 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds controlled the opening frame in this season finale, outshooting the Wolf Pack 18-4.

The home side finally broke through at 14:14 when Dillon Dube deflected an Aleksanteri Kaskimäki shot from the slot by Callum Tung for his 19th goal of the season.

Dube notched his 20th goal of the season at 19:07 of the opening frame, blasting a long-range shot over the blocker of Tung to extend the lead to 2-0.

Juraj Pekarcik extended the lead to 3-0 at 5:45 of the second period. Pekarcik stripped a Wolf Pack player of the puck and quickly released a shot in close that beat Tung by the blocker.

Two Wolf Pack goals drew them to within 3-2.

First, Brendan Brisson notched his 18th goal of the season off a turnover. Carey Terrance found Brisson in the left-wing circle, where he sent a backdoor pass to Trey Fix-Wolansky. The pass hit the stick of a Springfield defender and beat Will Cranley at 7:56 to make it a 3-1 game.

Aidan Thompson then converted off another turnover at 12:48. Thompson picked off a puck on the right-wing boards, worked into the circle, and snapped a shot that clipped the right pad of Cranley and trickled over the line to make it 3-2.

Just 33 seconds later, however, the Thunderbirds restored their two-goal lead. Hugh McGing fired a shot from the left-wing circle that clipped a stick and beat Tung over the glove for his fourth goal in his last three games against the Wolf Pack.

Cranley was a key story in the second period, as he made 19 saves on 21 Wolf Pack shots to keep the Thunderbirds up by a pair heading into the third period.

The Wolf Pack drew back within a goal 3:46 into the third period when Brisson jammed home his second goal of the contest. On the power play, Brisson tied his career-high in goals with 19 when he found a loose puck in the crease and beat Cranley by the left pad.

Despite 15 shots in the final frame, the Wolf Pack were unable to draw the game even. Cranley made 14 saves to preserve the two points for the home side.







American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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