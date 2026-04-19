Providence Bruins Announce 2025-26 Season Awards

Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins announced today, April 18, the recipients of the 2025-26 season awards prior to this evening's game against the Utica Comets.

Leading Scorer - Coca-Cola Northeast - Georgii Merkulov

Best Defenseman - Dunkin' - Frederic Brunet

Three Stars Award - IBEW Local 99 - Riley Tufte

Plus/Minus Award - Bally's Lincoln - Patrick Brown

Fan Favorite Award - Rhode Island Energy - Riley Tufte

Rookie of the Year - Southern Glazer's - Jake Schmaltz

Team MVP - Amica Mutual Insurance - Michael DiPietro

Colby Cave Award - P-Bruins Fan Club - Matthew Poitras

Hendricks Memorial Fan Appreciation Award - Joey Abate

DiPietro, 26, leads the American Hockey League with a 1.88 goals against average, a .931 save percentage, and 34 wins in 44 appearances this season. The 6-foot, 205-pound goaltender has three shutouts as well. DiPietro was named to the AHL All-Star First Team for the 2025-26 season. The Windsor, Ontario, native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired via trade along with rights to Jonathan Myrenberg for Jack Studnicka.

Brunet, 22, has skated in 64 games with Providence this season, leading all P-Bruins defenseman with 12 goals and 34 points. The 6-foot-2, 199-pound defenseman ranks tied for third on the team with four game-winning goals and seventh with a plus-18 rating. Brunet was selected to represent the Providence Bruins at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic. The Gatineau, Quebec, native was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (132nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Merkulov, 25, has played in 69 games with Providence this season, leading the team with 37 assists and 60 points. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound forward broke the franchise record for career assists and points and totals 93 goals, 146 assists, and 239 points in 270 career AHL games over five seasons with Providence. The Ryazan, Russia, native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in April 2022.

Schmaltz, 24, has skated in 63 games with Providence this season, totaling nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward has scored two shorthanded goals and boasts a plus-9 rating. The McFarland, Wisconsin, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (192nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.







American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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