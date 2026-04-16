DiPietro Named to 2025-26 AHL All-Star First Team
Published on April 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, April 16, that goaltender Michael DiPietro has been named to the 2025-26 AHL All-Star First Team.
DiPietro, 26, has posted a 34-7-1 record in 44 appearances this season. The 6-foot, 205-pound goaltender leads the American Hockey League with a career-best 1.88 goals against average, .931 save percentage, and 34 wins. DiPietro has also recorded three shoutouts and three assists.
The Windsor, Ontario, native opened the season with seven straight victories through November 12 and posted ten straight games allowing no more than two goals from December 7 to January 23.
The Windsor, Ontario, native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired via trade along with rights to Jonathan Myrenberg for Jack Studnicka.
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 25 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- DiPietro Named to 2025-26 AHL All-Star First Team - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch Forward Jakob Pelletier Named to 2025-26 AHL First All-Star Team - Syracuse Crunch
- Cameron Hughes Selected to the AHL Second All-Star Team - Texas Stars
- Belleville's Arthur Kaliyev Named to American Hockey League 2025-26 First All-Star Team - Belleville Senators
- Ufko Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Milwaukee Admirals
- Three Silver Knights Named AHL Second Team All-Stars - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barre-Boulet, Ahcan Named to AHL All-Star First Team - Colorado Eagles
- John Leonard Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brandsegg-Nygard, Mazur, Shine, Sandin-Pellikka Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Capitals Re-Assign Forward Milton Gästrin to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Providence Bruins Recall Loke Johansson from Mariners, Sign Max Andreev to PTO - Providence Bruins
- O'Hara Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Maleek McGowan, Tyler Duke, Jack Horbach Signed by Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Jon Gillies from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Rookies Shine as Roadrunners Roll Past Gulls 5-1 to Close Road Trip - Tucson Roadrunners
- Loss Locks in Seven Seed for Playoffs - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- DiPietro Named to 2025-26 AHL All-Star First Team
- Providence Bruins Recall Loke Johansson from Mariners, Sign Max Andreev to PTO
- P-Bruins Win MacGregor Kilpatrick Trophy in Victory over Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Power Past Americans for 53rd Win of the Season
- DiPietro, P-Bruins Down Wolf Pack