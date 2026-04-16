DiPietro Named to 2025-26 AHL All-Star First Team

Published on April 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, April 16, that goaltender Michael DiPietro has been named to the 2025-26 AHL All-Star First Team.

DiPietro, 26, has posted a 34-7-1 record in 44 appearances this season. The 6-foot, 205-pound goaltender leads the American Hockey League with a career-best 1.88 goals against average, .931 save percentage, and 34 wins. DiPietro has also recorded three shoutouts and three assists.

The Windsor, Ontario, native opened the season with seven straight victories through November 12 and posted ten straight games allowing no more than two goals from December 7 to January 23.

The Windsor, Ontario, native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired via trade along with rights to Jonathan Myrenberg for Jack Studnicka.







American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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