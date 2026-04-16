Brandsegg-Nygard, Mazur, Shine, Sandin-Pellikka Reassigned to Grand Rapids

Published on April 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins forward Dominik Shine

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins forward Dominik Shine(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned forwards Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Carter Mazur and Dominik Shine, and defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Mazur has 15 points (11-4-15), 14 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating in 14 games with the Griffins this season. The Jackson, Michigan, native also has six points (5-1-6) in his last five AHL outings. Mazur was sidelined for 48 straight contests from Oct. 28-Feb. 28 due to a lower-body injury. Since his return on March 4, the 24-year-old has nine points (7-2-9) in nine AHL appearances. Mazur was the 70th overall pick by the Red Wings in 2021 and has shown 73 points (39-34-73) in 100 games with the Griffins since the spring of 2023. Mazur competed in eight games with the Red Wings this season, logging a minus-three rating. Last campaign, Mazur made his NHL debut on March 6, 2025, against Utah, and throughout parts of two NHL seasons has a minus-three rating in nine games.

Brandsegg-Nygard has 44 points (20-24-44), 40 penalty minutes and a plus-19 rating in 58 games with the Griffins this season. He logged three consecutive multi-point nights from April 1-4 and has seven points (4-3-7) in his last five AHL outings. The former first-round pick (15th overall) by Detroit in 2024 ranks among the AHL rookie leaders in points (T7th), goals (T5th), assists (T12th), plus-minus rating (6th), power-play goals (7, T5th) and game-winners (8, 1st). Brandsegg-Nygard also places among the team leaders in points (T2nd), assists (3rd), goals (5th) and plus-minus rating (T6th). He was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 1 when he tallied five goals, six points and a plus-three rating in three games. Brandsegg-Nygard was one of three rookies to make the Red Wings' opening-night roster out of training camp and has shown one assist, two penalty minutes and a minus-five rating in 14 games with Detroit.

Shine has 37 points (21-16-37), 41 penalty minutes and a career-high plus-25 rating in 38 games this season as captain of the Griffins. He was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Feb. 15, 2026, when he logged five goals, 13 shots and a plus-six rating in two games. In a 5-0 win against Texas on Feb. 15, the AHL all-star collected his second hat trick of the season and surpassed Mitch Callahan for the third-most goals in franchise history (95), securing his first-ever 20-goal campaign. The 32-year-old ranks sixth on the team in points, fourth in goals and tied for fourth in plus-minus rating. On the all-time regular-season franchise leaderboard, Shine ranks third in games played (521), third in goals (96), seventh in assists (125), fourth in points (221), fifth in penalty minutes (594), tied for fifth in shorthanded goals (6), tied for third in game-winners (15), tied for first in unassisted goals (10), and third in shots (897). Shine posted three points (3-0-3), seven penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating in 18 games with Detroit this season. He scored his first NHL goal on March 8 at New Jersey, becoming the fifth-oldest player in Red Wings history to score his first career NHL goal. Throughout parts of two NHL campaigns, Shine has notched four points (3-1-4), 22 penalty minutes and a minus-one rating in 27 outings.

Sandin-Pellikka, a rookie out of Gallivare, Sweden, has three points (2-1-3) in four games with Grand Rapids and scored his first AHL goal during his season debut on March 24 against Milwaukee. He also has 21 points (7-14-21) and 18 penalty minutes in 68 games with the Red Wings this season. The 21-year-old made his NHL debut on Oct. 9 against Montreal and later bagged his first NHL point with a goal on Oct. 17 against Tampa Bay. Last spring, Sandin-Pellikka joined the Griffins and competed in two regular-season games with one assist, adding three appearances in the Calder Cup Playoffs. In 2024-25, Sandin-Pellikka was named the Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year when he paced all SHL juniors in goals (12) and points (29). He was also named the 2025 World Junior Championship best defenseman when he served as captain for Team Sweden and tallied 10 points (4-6-10) in seven outings. Throughout his three-year SHL career from 2022-25, Sandin-Pellikka posted 52 points (24-28-52), 39 penalty minutes and a minus-seven rating in 107 contests. He was the 17th overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs can now purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. Click here to reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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