Providence Bruins Recall Loke Johansson from Mariners, Sign Max Andreev to PTO
Published on April 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, April 16, that the Providence Bruins have recalled defenseman Loke Johansson from the Maine Mariners and signed forward Max Andreev to a professional tryout.
Johansson, 20, has skated in 36 games with the Mariners this season, recording two goals and two assists. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound defenseman has appeared in 12 games with Providence this season with a plus-3 rating. The Huddinge, Sweden, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.
Andreev, 27, has played in 70 games with the Mariners this season, totaling 19 goals and 43 assists for 62 points. The 6-foot, 183-pound forward has played in five career AHL games with Coachella Valley in the 2023-24 season. The Moscow, Russia, native spent four seasons at Cornell University from 2018-23 prior to turning professional.
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