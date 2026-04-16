John Leonard Named to AHL Second All-Star Team

Published on April 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Thursday named Grand Rapids Griffins forward John Leonard to the 2025-26 AHL Second All-Star Team. This marks his second consecutive Second Team selection (Charlotte in 2024-25), and he becomes the first Griffin selected to an AHL All-Star Team since 2020-21 (Riley Barber) and the first named to the Second All-Star Team since 2015-16 (Robbie Russo).

2025-26 AHL First All-Star Team

Goaltender Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins

Defenseman Jack Ahcan, Colorado Eagles

Defenseman Zac Jones, Rochester Americans

Forward Alex Barre-Boulet, Colorado Eagles

Forward Arthur Kaliyev, Belleville Senators

Forward Jakob Pelletier, Syracuse Crunch

2025-26 AHL Second All-Star Team

Goaltender Carl Lindbom, Henderson Silver Knights

Defenseman Lukas Cormier, Henderson Silver Knights

Defenseman Ryan Ufko, Milwaukee Admirals

Forward Cameron Hughes, Texas Stars

Forward Tanner Laczynski, Henderson Silver Knights

Forward John Leonard, Grand Rapids Griffins

Leonard is in his first season with the Griffins and has logged 53 points (32-21-53), 12 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating in 46 games. He ranks among the AHL leaders in goals (T2nd), shorthanded goals (5, T1st) and game-winners (8, T2nd). Among the two other AHL players he is tied with in goals scored (32), Leonard has played at least 17 fewer games. In addition, his 1.15 points-per-game ranks third in the AHL among players with at least 40 games played. The 27-year-old also leads Grand Rapids in points and goals, while tying for fourth in assists.

Leonard produced a career-high six-game goal streak from Oct. 11-Nov. 2 and a career-best 10-game point streak from Oct. 10-Nov. 19, which also set a franchise record for the longest point streak to begin a season. Most recently, the sixth-year pro showed a five-game point run from April 1-11 (2-5-7). His 32 goals are the most by a Griffin since 2014-15 (Teemu Pulkkinen, 34). Leonard ranks among the franchise's all-time single-season leaders in goals (32, T9th), shorthanded goals (5, T1st), game-winners (8, T5th), unassisted goals (4, T5th), shootout percentage (.750, T6th) and shooting percentage (.200, T4th).

The Amherst, Massachusetts, native also appeared in 11 outings with the Detroit Red Wings this season, notching four points (2-2-4) and a minus-three rating. Leonard made his Red Wings debut on Dec. 16 against the New York Islanders and strung together a three-game point streak with Detroit from Dec. 17-21 (2-1-3).

Throughout parts of six AHL seasons since 2020-21, Leonard has 224 points (115-109-224), 78 penalty minutes and a minus-five rating in 295 regular-season games. During the Calder Cup Playoffs, Leonard has 15 points (8-7-15) in 24 career contests, reaching last year's finals with the Charlotte Checkers.







American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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