Barre-Boulet, Ahcan Named to AHL All-Star First Team

Published on April 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - The American Hockey League announced today the members of the 2025-26 AHL All-Star Teams, with Eagles forward Alex Barre-Boulet and defenseman Jack Ahcan both earning First Team AHL All-Star honors. Colorado is the only team in the AHL this season to have multiple players selected to the First Team and the only team in the Western Conference represented on that squad.

Barre-Boluet currently leads the Eagles, and ranks second among all AHL skaters, with 70 points (26g/44a) through 69 AHL contests with Colorado. In addition, the 28-year-old leads the team with 21 multi-point performances and 10 goals via the power play. This is Barre-Boulet's third time being named to the AHL All-Star Team, as he also earned the honor in 2019-20 and 2022-23 with the Syracuse Crunch. The Montmagny, Quebec native also captured the Red Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's Rookie of the Year in 2018-19 after leading all AHL skaters with 34 goals and finishing tops among AHL rookies with 68 points.

This is Ahcan's first selection to the AHL All-Star Team, as the sixth-year pro currently leads all Colorado defensemen in goals (11), assists (39), points (50) and power-play goals (4). His 50 points also ranks second among all AHL defensemen, while his 39 assists are also tied for second among the league's blueliners. No stranger to accolades, Ahcan was named an All-American at St. Cloud State in 2018-19, while also earning NCHC All-Star honors in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and earning a spot on the NCHC All-Rookie Team in 2016-17. In addition, he was named the USHL's Defenseman of the Year after producing 44 points in 56 games with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in 2015-16.

The full 2025-26 AHL All-Star Team is as follows:

First Team G - Michael DiPietro, PRO

First Team D - Jack Ahcan, COL

First Team D - Zac Jones, ROC

First Team F - Alex Barre-Boulet, COL

First Team F - Arthur Kaliyev, BEL

First Team F - Jakob Pelletier, SYR

Second Team G - Carl Lindbom, HSK

Second Team D - Lukas Cormier, HSK

Second Team D - Ryan Ufko, MIL

Second Team F - Cameron Hughes, TEX

Second Team F - Tanner Laczynski, HSK

Second Team F - John Leonard, GR

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, April 17th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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