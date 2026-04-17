Series Preview - Tucson Roadrunners vs Henderson Silver Knights
Published on April 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Game 1: Friday, Apr. 17 at 7 p.m. AZT, Tucson Arena
Game 2: Saturday, Apr. 18 at 7 p.m. AZT, Tucson Arena
Officials
Friday - Referees: #45 Liam Maaskant, #24 Jack Young | Linespeople: #63 Scott Allan, #35 Andrew Leonardo
Saturday - Referees: #45 Liam Maaskant, #24 Jack Young | Linespeople: #63 Scott Allan, #76 Gabe Lomen
Broadcast Info
Friday: LISTEN LIVE or on Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey
Saturday: LISTEN LIVE or Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey
Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (32-28-10-0) close out the 2025-26 season at home with a two-game set against the Henderson Silver Knights (39-20-7-4) on Friday and Saturday at Tucson Arena. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. AZT.
The weekend series marks Tucson's first time back on home ice since March 28 after opening April with a season-high seven-game road trip. The Roadrunners went 2-4-1-0 during the stretch but finished strong, earning points in each of their final three games and wins in two of the last three. Tucson scored five goals in both victories, including a 5-1 win over San Diego in Wednesday's road trip finale.
Henderson enters the series with even more momentum, riding a seven-game winning streak. The Silver Knights have not lost in regulation since March 21, going 9-0-1-0 over their last 10 games.
That second-half surge has pushed Henderson into third place in the Pacific Division, now sitting just four points behind second-place Colorado.
Tucson, meanwhile, will look to end the season on a high note after being eliminated from playoff contention, with an eye toward carrying momentum into the offseason.
Friday's matchup marks the seventh of eight meetings between the teams this season and the third at Tucson Arena. The Roadrunners are 1-4-1-0 against the Silver Knights this season, including a 0-1-1-0 mark at home. Although Henderson holds the edge in the season series, Tucson has kept things tight in almost every game. Five of the first six meetings have been decided by one goal, including two that required overtime.
THREE THINGS TO KNOW
RISING ROOKIES
Roadrunners rookies shined in Tucson's 5-1 win over San Diego on Wednesday. Five Tucson rookies combined for three goals and eight points in the victory, as several first-year pros look to build on breakout performances heading into the final weekend.
Defenseman Brandon Holt, who signed a PTO and a one-year AHL contract for the 2026-27 season out of the University of Maine on April 2, recorded his first career goal, assist and multi-point performance while posting a team season-high plus-four rating in just his third AHL game.
Fellow rookie defenseman Max Pšenička, who signed an ATO on Tuesday following the conclusion of his WHL season with the Portland Winterhawks, picked up his first AHL assist in his pro debut.
Forward Owen Allard is coming off a two-goal, one-assist outing for his first career multi-goal game and three-point performance.
Daniil But added his 20th assist of the season to extend his point streak to three games (1-2-3) dating back to April 10 at Colorado. He also leads the team with 15 points (7g, 8a) over his last 11 games since March 14 vs. San Jose.
Goaltender Michael Hrabal even chipped in offensively and recorded his first career point with an assist.
HRABAL'S HOT START
Hrabal will look to continue his strong start to his professional career after earning his second win in just his fourth AHL appearance, stopping 23 of 24 shots in Wednesday's victory over San Diego.
In his previous outing, Hrabal turned aside a career-high 41 shots in his third career start, backstopping Tucson in a 3-2 overtime loss on April 11 at Colorado.
The 2023 second-round pick has posted a 2-1-1 record to begin his AHL career, along with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.
FAST START FINISH
The Roadrunners have found their scoring touch late, netting five goals in two of their last three games since April 10 at Colorado and outscoring opponents 12-6 in that span.
Quick starts have fueled that success. Tucson has opened the scoring in three straight games and in five of its last six dating back to April 3 at Henderson.
The Roadrunners have also generated early offense, recording multiple first-period goals in two of their last three games (five total) and in three of their last six overall, outscoring opponents 8-5 in the opening frame during that stretch.
NUMBERS TO KNOW:
700 / 200 / 100 / 250 - Several veteran Roadrunners are approaching notable career milestones. Defenseman Robbie Russo is two games shy of 700 AHL games, while fellow blueliner Max Szuber is two games away from 200.
Up front, Cameron Hebig needs one goal to reach 100 for his career, and captain Austin Poganski sits three points shy of 250.
WE'RE DOING IT LIVE
Both games this weekend will be streamed on AHLtv on FloHockey and broadcast on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage for both matchups begins at 6:45 p.m. AZT with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by David Moradian.
Fans can secure their seats online at Ticketmaster.com.
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026
- Series Preview - Tucson Roadrunners vs Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
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- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 25 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- DiPietro Named to 2025-26 AHL All-Star First Team - Providence Bruins
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- Cameron Hughes Selected to the AHL Second All-Star Team - Texas Stars
- Belleville's Arthur Kaliyev Named to American Hockey League 2025-26 First All-Star Team - Belleville Senators
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- Maleek McGowan, Tyler Duke, Jack Horbach Signed by Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Jon Gillies from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Rookies Shine as Roadrunners Roll Past Gulls 5-1 to Close Road Trip - Tucson Roadrunners
- Loss Locks in Seven Seed for Playoffs - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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