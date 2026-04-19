Roadrunners Close Season with 5-4 Win over Silver Knights

Published on April 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







The Tucson Roadrunners (34-28-10-0) closed the 2025-26 season with a 5-4 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights (39-21-7-5) on Saturday at Tucson Arena.

Tucson finished the year on a high note, earning three straight wins, four victories in its last five games, and points in each of its final five contests.

Cameron Hebig recorded his second hat trick of the season and third of his career, adding an assist for a season-high four-point performance. Scott Perunovich notched three assists, while Austin Poganski had a goal and an assist for his team-leading 15th multi-point game of the season.

For the second straight night, the Roadrunners never trailed, jumping out to a 3-0 lead early in the second period behind two goals from Hebig and one from Jack Ricketts.

Henderson responded with a pair of goals in a 1:23 span midway through the second period, but Tucson answered with consecutive tallies from Hebig to regain control before Poganski added an empty-net goal late in regulation. The Silver Knights scored twice in the final minute to cut the deficit to one, but the Roadrunners held on, with the final goal coming with just 14 seconds remaining.







American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

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