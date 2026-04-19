Game Preview: Bears vs. Americans, 3 p.m.

Published on April 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Rochester Americans to conclude the regular season portion of the club's 88th season in the American Hockey League.

Hershey Bears (31-31-6-3) vs. Rochester Americans (31-31-5-4)

April 19, 2026 | 3 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Beau Halkidis (48), Morgan MacPhee (43)

Linespersons: Shawn Oliver (66), Anthony Lapointe (58)

TONIGHT'S PROMOTIONS:

Fan Appreciation Night - All fans will receive a scratch-off card upon entrance for a chance to win a variety of prizes.

Player Awards Night - The Player Awards Ceremony will take place pre-game to celebrate player accomplishments throughout the 2025-2026 season. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 2:45 for the ceremony.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, In-arena on 88.9-FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.; Television coverage starts at 3 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears got a goal from Henrik Rybinski on the power-play in the second period, but a late third-period tally by Calle Odelius led the Bridgeport Islanders to a 2-1 victory over the Bears at GIANT Center last night. Former Bear Semyon Varlamov started in goal for Bridgeport while down on a conditioning loan, and he turned aside 28 shots while Hershey's Clay Stevenson made 21 saves in the loss. Rochester was blanked by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by a lopsided 8-0 score last night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. The loss was Rochester's fourth straight defeat.

A LOT ON THE LINE:

There will be plenty of eyes around the league on today's game. If the Bears win today, they'll finish in fifth-place in the Atlantic Division and battle the Bridgeport Islanders in the Atlantic Division First Round. If Hershey loses today, they'll finish in sixth-place and head to Charlotte to face the Checkers in the Atlantic Division First Round. The Americans have yet to clinch a playoff spot, and must gain at least one point today to overtake the Utica Comets for the final playoff position in the North Division.

ROUNDING OUT WITH ROCHESTER:

The oldest active rivalry in the AHL takes center stage in Hershey's regular season finale. Hershey's 471 games against Rochester represents the highest total of games versus any active AHL club; the Bears own a lifetime record of 223-190-53-3-2 against the Americans. Hershey leads the season series with the Amerks with a 2-1-0-0 record heading into today's game. Hershey won its previous home meeting with the Amerks on Nov. 9, a 2-1 victory that saw Sam Bitten and Alex Suzdalev score, while Clay Stevenson made 22 saves. Defenseman Jon McDonald leads the Bears with four points (1g, 3a) against the Americans. Neither team has recorded a power-play goal against the other through three encounters this season.

A LEGEND ON THE MIC:

Today's game marks the final regular-season broadcast for Don Stevens, the longtime "Voice of the Amerks", who is retiring at the end of the year, his 40th behind the mic for Rochester. Considered the "Dean of AHL broadcasters," Stevens joined the Amerks prior to the 1986-87 season and has called over 3,300 games for Rochester, including seven Calder Cup Finals and two Calder Cup championships, while receiving the AHL's prestigious James H. Ellery Award twice, in 1993-94 and 2012-13.

CAPTAIN COMEBACK:

Captain Aaron Ness returned to Hershey's lineup last night, making his first appearance with the Bears since he suffered an injury on Feb. 7 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Hershey's veteran defender missed 26 games while on the mend. Ness is the only player remaining on Hershey's roster who played in the six-game series versus the Americans in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

A.C. THE IRON MAN:

Rookie forward Andrew Cristall is set to skate in today's regular season finale, making him the lone player on Hershey's roster to play in all 72 games this season. Cristall is the first Hershey rookie to not miss a contest during his inaugural season since Travis Boyd skated in all 76 games for the Chocolate and White during the 2015-16 campaign, and is one of four rookies leaguewide this season to have earned a sweater in every one of their team's games. Cristall ranks second on the club in scoring with 58 points (19g, 39a), but is seeking his first point versus the Amerks this season after being held off the scoresheet in the previous three meetings.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey will host its annual Team Awards Ceremony pre-game. Fans are asked to be in their seats by 2:45...Due to Hershey wearing specialty jerseys today, three players will temporarily switch numbers: Alex Gaffney will be No. 18, Wyatt Bongiovanni will be No. 22, and Milton Gästrin will be No. 92...The Bears are looking to snap a five-game home losing streak today. Hershey's last home win was on March 2 in a 3-2 overtime decision vs. Charlotte...Hershey is 1-11-2-0 on home ice when they fail to score in the first period...Henrik Rybinski is two points away from 100 in his professional career.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

April 19, 2003 - With head coach Mike Foligno sidelined with an irregular heartbeat, interim head coach Paul Fixter was behind the bench along with Bears president/general manager Doug Yingst assisting as the Bears won Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against Chicago 3-1. Bruce Richardson scored the game-winning goal in the second period.







American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

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